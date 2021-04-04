'Imminent' reservoir wall collapse threatens polluted flood of Tampa Bay

  • A reservoir of an old phosphate plant is seen in an aerial photograph taken in Piney Point
  • A reservoir of an old phosphate plant is seen in an aerial photograph taken in Piney Point
  • A reservoir of an old phosphate plant is seen in an aerial photograph taken in Piney Point
1 / 3

'Imminent' reservoir wall collapse threatens polluted flood of Tampa Bay

A reservoir of an old phosphate plant is seen in an aerial photograph taken in Piney Point
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Sunday headed for the site of a defunct phosphate plant south of Tampa, where a leak at a waste water reservoir forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes and threatened to flood the area and Tampa Bay with polluted water.

Worsening of a week-old leak in the containment wall of the 480 million-gallon Piney Point waste water reservoir prompted DeSantis to declare a state of emergency over concerns over the possible collapse of stacks of phosphogypsum waste, primarily from fertilizer manufacturing, at the plant.

"Structural collapse could occur at any time," Jacob Sauer, director of public safety for Florida's Manatee County, said in a briefing late on Saturday.

Amid the heightened threat, Manatee County Public Safety Department expanded an evacuation order to hundreds of homes in the surrounding area.

"Evacuate area NOW. Collapse of Piney Point Stack Imminent!" Manatee County officials said in an emergency alert sent to area residents late on Saturday.

Florida's Department of Environmental Protection Agency Secretary Noah Valenstein told the Tampa Bay Times the potential environmental disaster's primary threat is to human health.

“The imminent threat is public health,” Valenstein told the local media. "“We can take care of nutrients in the environment ... The bay is resilient."

Authorities have been trying to drain any remaining polluted water from the property, which is owned by a company called HRK Holdings, to ease pressure on leaking containment walls to avoid a breach and flood.

Using two pipes, 22,000 gallons per minute are being drawn "into a substantial drainage ditch which has conduits underneath two railroad tracks and then empties in a pipe to the seawall," said Scott Hopes, Manatee County administrator.

At that rate, he said, it will take 10-12 days to drain the water in a controlled fashion "so at least this material stays on Piney Point grounds."

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Recommended Stories

  • Minneapolis ‘on edge’ over outcome of Derek Chauvin trial, Ilhan Omar says

    Omar: ‘We are all eagerly awaiting to see how trial shakes out’Chauvin trial, week one: vivid testimony and focus on force Families pay their respects at George Floyd Square, after the fifth day of the trial for Derek Chauvin. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters As the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd headed into its second week, the Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar said residents remain “on edge” about the outcome. On Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, Omar was reminded that few trials involving police officers result in conviction, and asked: “Are you and your city prepared for the possibility of a hung jury or a not-guilty verdict?” “The community is on edge about that,” Omar said. “We have seen justice not delivered in our community for many years. I think that there is a lot of confidence in [state] attorney general Keith Ellison and the prosecutors in this case, but we are all eagerly awaiting to see how this trial shakes out. “It’s been really horrendous to watch the defense put George Floyd on trial instead of the former police officer who’s charged with his murder.” Floyd, 46, died last May when Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest. The killing sparked international protests against police brutality and racial injustice. The vast majority of protests were peaceful but in Minneapolis and other cities some became violent. Chauvin faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty. Three other officers will face separate trials. On Monday, prosecutors are expected to call police department chief Medaria Arradondo as a witness. It is rare, if not unheard of, for a police chief to testify against a former officer. Experts have said Arradondo’s testimony might open the door to more chiefs being called in future. “He is going to tell you that Mr Chauvin’s conduct was not consistent with Minneapolis police department training,” prosecutor Jerry Blackwell told jurors in his opening statement. “He will not mince any words. He’s very clear. He will be very decisive: that this was excessive force.” Arradondo’s testimony is expected to be a powerful tool for prosecutors as they seek to refute the defense claim that Chauvin’s decision to kneel on Floyd’s neck was in keeping with use-of-force guidance. Dr Cedric Alexander, a former police chief and public safety director of DeKalb county, Georgia, told the Guardian this week calling Arradondo was a “pretty remarkable move on the part of the prosecution”. “It’s very rare that you’re going to see a chief either appear for the defense or the prosecution,” he said. “But each one of these kinds of events brings its own set of circumstances. And in this particular case, where you have a knee to the neck and it’s being questioned, ‘Was that trained technique?’ To be able to have the chief of police … to under-oath testify is clearly going to be of importance.” Laurie Robinson, a former assistant US attorney general who co-chaired Barack Obama’s Taskforce on 21st-Century Policing, which was launched after the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014, said: “The chief is under tremendous pressure. “This may be the hardest police chief job in the country at this point, between the tensions around this trial, pressures from the community dealing with the aftermath of the George Floyd death, the calls for changes in the department and the protection of the community that’s dealing with rising gun violence and crime.” Arradondo will not be the only Minneapolis officer to testify that Chauvin’s actions strayed from department policy. Lt Richard Zimmerman, who leads the homicide department, testified on Friday that in four decades on the force, he had never been trained to restrain an arrestee with a knee to the neck. “If your knee is on a person’s neck, that can kill them,” he said. “Once a person is cuffed, the threat level goes down all the way. They’re cuffed, how can they really hurt you?” Floyd was handcuffed before police forced him to the ground. “I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger, if that’s what they felt,” Zimmerman said. “And that is what they have to feel to use that level of force.” Zimmerman was among 14 officers who released a letter to Minneapolis residents a month after Floyd’s death, saying they “wholeheartedly condemned” Chauvin’s behavior. Many in the city found the first week of the trial traumatic, as witnesses spoke and video of Floyd’s death was shown. “It’s been really hard,” Omar told CNN. “I think the one part that stayed with me is the fact that everyone who took the witness stand said they felt helpless. That is a feeling that we know really well here in Minneapolis when it comes to police abuse. “…[The trial] has just unearthed so much trauma for for many of us. But we have each other. And we’re gonna get through it.” Additional reporting by Oliver Laughland

  • Wastewater leak prompts state of emergency for Tampa area

    Local officials are evacuating homes and closing off roads in Manatee County amid growing concern that a reservoir holding millions of gallons of radioactive water could collapse.

  • Palace intrigue harms Jordan's stable image

    Unprecedented public criticism of Jordan's monarchy by a senior royal who has been placed under house arrest has shaken the country's image as an island of stability in the Middle East. On Saturday, Jordan's military told King Abdullah's half brother Prince Hamza bin Hussein to halt actions targeting "security and stability" in the key U.S. ally. In unusually tough language recorded on a video passed by his lawyer to the BBC, Prince Hamza, 41, said he had been placed under house arrest and criticised Jordan's leaders as a corrupt few who have placed their interests above those of the public.

  • Bears target offensive teammates in ESPN’s new 2-round mock draft

    In Todd McShay's latest two-round mock draft, the Bears target a pair of Florida teammates in WR Kadarius Toney and QB Kyle Trask.

  • Leak at wastewater pond prompts evacuations in Florida

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday after a significant leak at a large pond of wastewater threatened to flood roads and burst a system that stores polluted waters. Officials in Florida ordered more than 300 homes to be evacuated and closed off a highway Saturday near the large reservoir in the Tampa Bay area north of Bradenton. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says a break was detected Friday in one of the walls of a 77-acre (33-hectare) pond that has a depth of 25 feet (8 meters) and holds millions of gallons of water containing phosphorus and nitrogen from an old phosphate plant.

  • Florida declares state of emergency as reservoir holding millions of gallons of radioactive wastewater 'could collapse' at any time

    Residents ordered to evacuate over fears for the pond in the Tampa Bay area, which stores 500 million gallons of water containing radium and uranium.

  • Aerial Footage Shows Toxic Wastewater Leak in Florida's Manatee County

    Florida Gov Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for Manatee County on Saturday, April 3, as officials warned of the imminent collapse of a retention pond holding hundreds of millions gallons of toxic wastewater.Footage provided to Storyful by Manatee County Public Safety shows a rushing stream of contaminated water.The state-run Protecting Florida Together, website said the leak had been reported on March 26.On Saturday morning, Manatee County Public Safety said a significant leak had compromised the stability of the pond, which sits atop a phosphogypsum stack (often shortened to “gypsum stack”) near Piney Point, and ordered evacuations. Phosphogypsum is a regulated, radioactive substance that is the byproduct of fertilizer manufacturing, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). There are 27 gypsum stacks across Florida, WFLA reported.The gypsum stack at Piney Point is one of 27 across Florida, WFLA reported. Credit: Manatee County via Storyful

  • Tampa Bay stares down environmental disaster from Piney Point phosphate plant

    A worsening series of breaches in a 800-million-gallon holding pool at the Piney Point industrial site prompted Manatee County to evacuate residents within about a mile of the plant tonight.The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol closed off roads in the evacuation zone around U.S. 41 in Palmetto, per the Bradenton Herald, and the Red Cross has been called in to assist.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe latest: Acting Manatee County administrator Scott Hopes addressed reporters at a press conference around 9:20pm.Hopes said the water being discharged into Tampa Bay — at the rate of 22,000 gallons per minute, or 32 million gallons per day — is acidic and smells of ammonia, but said the pool supported wildlife like snook and ducks."I wouldn't drink it," Hopes said when asked if it was contaminated.The property has long been considered "one of the biggest environmental threats in Florida history."The backdrop: The old phosphate plant site, in operation from the 1960s until 2001, holds stacks of phosphogypsum, a byproduct of fertilizer production, and large pools of polluted water. As Selene reported Wednesday:A leak was discovered in the 77-acre process water pond last week.The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said draining it was the only way to prevent "a containment failure and catastrophic release." Area evacuated south of the site, per the Manatee County Public Safety Department. Area evacuated north and west of the site, per the Manatee County Public Safety Department.The big picture: Site manager Jeff Barath's voice shook and he appeared to fight back tears as he spoke to the county commissioners about the situation. "There will likely be impacts in Tampa Bay," he told the commission.What they're saying: USF geoscience professor Matthew Pasek initially told Axios that releasing small amounts of phosphate-contaminated water in the bay might not be so bad, but warned we’re now looking at irreversible damage."Algae blooms followed by fish kills are the most likely thing," Pasek said. "It’s going to impact the food chain further down the line too. It’s unlikely to cause human damage, but there’s going to be a pretty stinky bay for a while."A state environmental spokeswoman wrote of the water: "It is slightly acidic, but not at a level that is expected to be concern, nor is it expected to be toxic," per the Tampa Bay Times.The DEP said in a statement that it's "dedicated to full enforcement of any damages to our state's resources and holding [property owner HRK Holdings] accountable for this event."This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Toxic water causes mandatory evacuations along Florida’s Gulf Coast

    Officials fear an imminent collapse of a storage pond that could spill up to 800 million gallons of toxic radioactive water into Tampa Bay causing a major environmental emergency.

  • How to find out if your data was exposed in an online breach - and how to protect yourself

    Take these steps to find out if you were affected by a breach and protect your accounts if you were.

  • Even with pretax profits, many big companies pay zero US tax

    Just as President Joe Biden is pushing to raise taxes on companies to help pay for his infrastructure plan, a report from a Washington policy group is highlighting how many firms pay zero despite making big pretax profits. More than 50 of the largest U.S. companies paid nothing in federal income taxes last year, with many getting rebates, even though they reported almost $40.5 billion in pretax profits as a group, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. The group believes the tax system needs to raise more tax revenue.

  • Senators beat Montreal 6-3, snap Habs' 3-game win streak

    Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Artem Anisimov had three assists as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Saturday night. Anton Forsberg finished with 35 saves for Ottawa. Montreal entered the game riding a three-game win streak sandwiched around a nine-day hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols.

  • Mother and 2-month-old child killed in Johnston County crash

    The fatal collision occurred between a sedan and a dump truck, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

  • Children take centre stage at pope's scaled-back Good Friday service

    Pope Francis presided at a scaled back "Way of the Cross" service held in an empty St. Peter's Square on Friday due to coronavirus restrictions, listening as children recounted their fears and dreams. It was the second consecutive year that the "Via Crucis" procession, commemorating the last hours in Jesus' life, was not held at Rome's ancient Colosseum since the modern-day Easter tradition was re-introduced by Pope Paul VI in 1964. Candles in the form of a huge cross dotted an empty St. Peter's Square as about only 200 people took part, sitting on either side of the pope immediately in front of St. Peter's Basilica.

  • When Hornets’ James Borrego says, ‘We’re not going anywhere,’ it has a ring of truth

    With three key players injured, Charlotte Hornets beat Indiana Pacers

  • I flew on Alaska for the first time since it stopped blocking middle seats and it was the closest to normal I've seen during the pandemic

    Alaska has largely restored the pre-pandemic amenities to which flyers were accustomed. But that also means the potential for more crowded planes.

  • Egypt's first female ship captain fears for her career after she was blamed falsely for the Suez Canal blockage when she was aboard a vessel 200 miles away

    Online rumors and fake news headlines said Marwa Elselehdar was the captain of the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

  • Southwest Airlines passengers dance and cheer as couple accused of refusing to wear masks get thrown off flight

    A viral TikTok video shows a dispute with a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight who refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

  • Egypt's first female ship's captain says she was wrongly blamed for Suez blockage

    Egypt’s first female ship captain says she was subject to a fake news campaign blaming her for grounding the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal, despite at the time working on a ship that was hundreds of miles away. Marwa Elselehdar was working as a first mate in command of the Aida IV in Alexandria when the 220,000 ton Ever Given got stuck, blocking one of the world’s busiest shipping routes for six days. The 29-year-old is a celebrated feminist figure in Egypt. In 2015 she became both the youngest and the first female Egyptian captain to cross the newly-expanded Suez Canal. Two years later she was honoured by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during women’s day celebrations. Her Instagram - a collection of motivational messages and her life on board - boasts over 30,000 followers. But when the Ever Given became an online sensation, a rumour mill was telling the world that she was to blame. "I felt that I might be targeted maybe because I'm a successful female in this field or because I'm Egyptian, but I'm not sure," she told the BBC.

  • Students at a Texas high school had to watch George Floyd's death and pretend to be jurors in Derek Chauvin's trial for 'triggering' class project

    Parents are angry after a freshman class at Cedar Hill High School in Dallas had to watch the full video of George Floyd's death for the assignment.