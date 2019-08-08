Should Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A. (BIT:IGD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio?

Is Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A. (BIT:IGD) a good dividend stock? How can we tell? Dividend paying companies with growing earnings can be highly rewarding in the long term. Unfortunately, it's common for investors to be enticed in by the seemingly attractive yield, and lose money when the company has to cut its dividend payments.

With Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ yielding 9.1% and having paid a dividend for over 10 years, many investors likely find the company quite interesting. It would not be a surprise to discover that many investors buy it for the dividends. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

Click the interactive chart for our full dividend analysis

BIT:IGD Historical Dividend Yield, August 8th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ paid out 45% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. This is a middling range that strikes a nice balance between paying dividends to shareholders, and retaining enough earnings to invest in future growth. Besides, if reinvestment opportunities dry up, the company has room to increase the dividend.

We also measure dividends paid against a company's levered free cash flow, to see if enough cash was generated to cover the dividend. The company paid out 85% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is adequate, but reduces the wriggle room in the event of a downturn. It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

REITs like Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ often have different rules governing their distributions, so a higher payout ratio on its own is not unusual.

Is Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ has net debt of 9.50 times its EBITDA, which implies meaningful risk if interest rates rise of earnings decline.

We calculated its interest cover by measuring its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), and dividing this by the company's net interest expense. With EBIT of 3.64 times its interest expense, Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ's interest cover is starting to look a bit thin. Low interest cover and high debt can create problems right when the investor least needs them, and we're reluctant to rely on the dividend of companies with these traits.