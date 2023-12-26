Immokalee man, 13 adult passengers taken to hospitals after van crash on I-75 in Punta Gorda

Fourteen people were taken to hospitals after their van was involved in a crash on Interstate 75.

The wreck happened just before 6 a.m. at mile marker 155, in Punta Gorda, near the county line with Lee County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

Troopers said the van was traveling on the outside lane of Interstate 75, south of Tuckers Grade, when its left rear tire blew out.

Authorities said the driver lost control, causing the van to travel off the road, entering the tree line located on the shoulder. The van then overturned.

The driver, a 40-year-old Immokalee man, and 13 adult passengers were transported to area hospitals. The FHP reported that the victims' injuries were minor.

The ages and hometowns of the passengers remained unknown Tuesday morning.

