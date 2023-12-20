Immokalee man, 52, killed in Hendry County wreck, troopers say

A 52-year-old Immokalee passenger is dead after the pickup he was in crashed in Hendry County.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday along Sam Jones Trail, near Josie Billie Highway, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

Troopers said the pickup, driven by a 29-year-old Immokalee man, was traveling north on Sam Jones Trail when the driver lost control.

The pickup overturned and collided with a fence, authorities said.

The passenger was airlifted to Broward Health, in Fort Lauderdale, where he died.

Troopers said five other truck passengers suffered minor injuries. The driver was unharmed.

At least 13 people have died following Hendry County crashes this year.

