Immokalee man found guilty of 2008 molestation of child; sentencing scheduled May 6

Adrian Trujillo, 38, of Immokalee, was found guilty Friday of lewd and lascivious molestation following a four-day trial in Collier County.

Sentencing for Trujillo is set for May 6.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trujillo after an investigation that began in April 2017 when a child told an adult about the molestation, which happened when she was younger.

The girl told investigators that in 2008, when she was 6, Trujillo had raped her in her mother’s bedroom. He also put her hand in his pants, according to an arrest report.

Trujillo showed deception on a polygraph test, police reports said. During an interview with investigators, he admitted putting the girl’s hand in his pants but said he did it for only a minute and realized what he was doing was wrong, reports said.

