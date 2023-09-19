Immokalee man pleads innocent in case accusing him of sexual assault of a minor

An Immokalee man arrested last month, linked to the sexual battery of a minor, has pleaded not guilty.

Juan Alameda, 44, claimed his innocence Monday before Collier Circuit Judge John McGowan.

Authorities said Alameda inappropriately touched and had sex with a then-9-year-old girl, according to the victim's statements in an arrest report. An audio recording led to his arrest.

The victim was picked up from school and taken for a forensic interview after authorities were alerted. During the interview, the victim said Alameda began trying to touch her genitals inside her clothes.

She said Alameda had sex with her in the living room. She was distraught and blamed herself for the events, according to the report.

She told deputies Alameda would threaten to hurt her if she said anything and has been in fear. She continued to have sex with him under duress, according to the report.

Alameda is next due in court Nov. 2 for a case management conference.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Immokalee man pleads innocent in child sex crime case