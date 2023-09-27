Immokalee man sexually assaulted a child, police say

Collier County detectives arrested an Immokalee man Tuesday after he agreed to meet an underage victim, who he is accused of sexually battering.

Pedro Escalante Morales, 27, faces a felony charge of sex battery on a victim under 12 years old.

The victim told a youth relations deputy Sept. 14 that Morales began to sexually batter her about two years ago, according to an arrest report.

Monday, the victim underwent a forensic interview related to the investigation.

Tuesday, detectives met with the victim at the Immokalee Substation. They had her message Morales over Facebook Messenger. He agreed to meet the victim at her home, according to the report.

Deputies found Morales on his way to the victim's home Tuesday and transported him to the Immokalee Substation for an interview.

Based on the investigation, deputies determined Morales committed a capital sexual battery by a person over the age of 18 with a victim under 12 years of age.

He was arrested and transported to the Immokalee Jail Center.

His next court date is Oct. 23, and his bond will be set by a judge.

Emma Behrmann is a breaking news reporter for The Naples Daily News and News-Press. You may reach her at emma.behrmann@naplesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Immokalee man faces charge of sexual battery of victim under 12