Immokalee teen charged in Friday 'accidental' shooting, authorities say

An Immokalee teenager who told an acquaintance he intended to scare a friend faces an aggravated battery charge after authorities say he fired a weapon, leaving the victim with a fractured femur.

The suspect, a minor, faces an aggravated battery charge. The Naples Daily News does not typically name minors charged with crimes.

According to an incident report, about 2:30 a.m. Friday, Collier County deputies went to an undisclosed block along Ashley Lane, in Immokalee, after reports of a shooter.

Sentencing slated: Judge dismisses new trial, acquittal motions for boater convicted of killing Naples swimmer

Capitol mob trial: Trial for East Naples charged in Jan. 6 mob begins Wednesday without jury

Authorities said the victim lay on a driveway. Bystanders tended his leg, saying he had been shot, the report indicates.

Witnesses told authorities the shooter had fled behind the nearby homes. The victim was airlifted to Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers.

A witness, later identified as the victim's mother, identified the suspect as the shooter.

The victim's mother told deputies she had just parked on the driveway and was walking into the house as she heard her son, who was seated in the passenger's side, say, "What's up, bro?" the report indicates.

She said she then heard five gunshots and ran to the car, where she saw her son on the ground. Her son yelled the shooter's name.

A witness told deputies the shooter returned after the shooting, adding the suspect was upset and worried.

The witness said the shooter admitted firing the weapon to scare the victim and shot toward the ground, accidentally striking the victim in the leg.

Deputies arrested the suspect and took him to the Immokalee Jail Center.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Immokalee teen arrested after 'accidental' shooting, CCSO says