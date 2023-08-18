Immokalee teen faces felony charges linked to three Facebook Marketplace robberies

Collier County detectives arrested a 16-year-old Thursday in connection to three robberies over the summer via Facebook Marketplace.

Leo Etienne faces multiple felony charges including armed robbery, grand theft and dealing in stolen property, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

In their investigation, detectives found Etienne coordinated three robberies through Facebook Marketplace, which he carried out close to his Immokalee home. He then sold the stolen property to other buyers, according to detectives.

In one of the robberies, the victims agreed to drive to Immokalee to sell Beats headphones to the suspect. They met at an arranged location where Etienne took the headphones and displayed the firearm in his waistband, claiming the headphones were now his, according to detectives. The victims feared for their safety and contacted the police.

In another robbery, Etienne met the victim at Eden Park Elementary School to buy a gold necklace for $2,000. He reached into the victim's vehicle and stole the necklace from his neck and ran away.

He staged another robbery at the elementary school in which he stole jewelry valued at $1,200, according to detectives.

In the investigation, Etienne developed as a suspect and was identified by one of the victims in a photo lineup.

Detectives interviewed Etienne Thursday and took him into custody.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Immokalee teen faces felony charges for Facebook Marketplace robberies