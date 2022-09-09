Immokalee woman, 24, arrested after deputies said she crashed twice into CCSO cruiser

A deputy with the Collier County Sheriff's Office escaped injury after an Immokalee woman intentionally struck his patrol car multiple times, later leading deputies on a pursuit, deputies reported.

Lidia Esperanza Ajca-Tebalan, 24, of the 500 block of Oakhaven Circle, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, hit and run, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage following Wednesday night's encounter.

A deputy responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Rebecca Drive and Boston Avenue in Immokalee just before 8 p.m., according to an affidavit.

Arrested in fatal crash: Naples woman, 47, arrested in fatal Jan. 27 collision; was driving 87 mph in 45 mph zone

Rising deaths on SWFL roads: FHP officials, advocates warn motorists in wake of rising deaths on SWFL roads

Dispatchers reported a car ran into a stop sign and broke a water pipe.

When deputies arrived, they pulled up near the suspect's vehicle with the driver, Ajca-Tebalan, still behind the wheel at the intersection, officials said.

As Ajca-Tebalan began to turn her steering wheel to the left, deputies attempted to stop her, yelling twice for her to stop.

After Ajca-Tebalan briefly made eye contact with deputies, she accelerated and struck the cruiser's left passenger door, the report says.

After the first strike, she continued to accelerate against the cruiser before she fled down Boston Avenue at high speed.

Ajca-Tebalan led deputies on a brief pursuit until she crashed her SUV into a tree at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Oakhaven Circle.

"This individual showed a blatant and reckless disregard for law enforcement,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a Facebook post. “Her actions put a deputy’s life in jeopardy and that of citizens in the area.”

Deputies arrested Ajca-Tebalan and a man riding in the passenger seat. The passenger was later released, according to the affidavit.

Ajca-Tebalan was arrested on two counts of fleeing or eluding officers; two counts of leaving a crash scene; and one count of running a stop sign while fleeing or eluding deputies, the report says.

Story continues

Ajca-Tebalan's next court date is Oct. 3, jail records indicate.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Immokalee woman arrested after damaging CCSO cruiser following crash