How to take a screenshot using a Microsoft Surface

Whether you want to capture friends and relatives making funny faces on Skype, or need accessible photos of online resources or programs, screenshots benefit users in many ways. With a simple press of a keyboard’s Print Screen key, you essentially have the ability to capture anything and everything occurring on your desktop at any time.

But what if you want to take a screenshot on a tablet? Most feature methods for capturing an image via a button combination or tool. For Microsoft Surface users, this fact is especially true given there are a number of separate methods for capturing screenshots of your tablet’s display.

Whether you’re utilizing a Touch or Type Cover, use the tablet by itself, or rely on a Surface Pen, our comprehensive walkthrough will have you taking screenshots on your Surface in no time.

Method 1: Use keyboard shortcuts

Surface 3 Win Button More

From the original Surface through the Surface Pro 3, Microsoft decided not to include a Print Screen key on either its official Touch or Type Cover accessories. That makes taking screenshots less straightforward than on a computer. Instead of using a designated key, you need to perform a simple button combination to execute the command.

Surface 3 Buttons More

To take a screenshot, perform the following:

Step 1: Press and hold the Windows icon button located on the tablet’s screen.

Step 2: With the Windows button pressed, simultaneously push the lower volume rocker (minus) located on the side, as shown above.

At this point, you should notice the screen dim then brighten again as if you took a snapshot with a camera. Once you successfully finish capturing the screenshot, you can find it by following these steps:

Step 1: Open File Explorer. It’s the “folder” icon located on the taskbar.

Step 2: Click Pictures listed on the left.

Step 3: Double-click the Screenshots folder to access your captures.

Note that if you purchase a compatible third-party keyboard cover, it may include the Print Screen key, allowing you to capture a screenshot with just one press. If you don’t have a keyboard cover, use the two-button instructions provided above.

Because the Surface Pro 4 and newer don’t have a Windows button, the process is a little different. On those machines, simply hold down the power button and then press the volume up button. Again, the screen will flicker and the screenshot saves to the same location.