Drug-free, nonprescription REMfresh®, the first continuous release and absorption melatonin (CRA-melatonin®), ranks for the third year as the #1 recommended modified-release melatonin brand, for the second year as the #1 recommended melatonin brand and for the first year as the #1 recommended nonprescription sleep aid brand by primary care physicians with certification in sleep disorders 1

In a pivotal trial, approved after peer review and then published, the REM A bsorption K inetics T rial ( REMAKT ), demonstrated REMfresh mimics the body's own 7-hour Mesa Wave® a natural pattern of melatonin blood levels during a normal night's sleep cycle

A second study, the 1,116 patient-reported outcomes (PRO) study, REMf resh Duration Val idation (REMVAL), peer-reviewed and then presented at a major sleep medicine conference, SLEEP 2019, provided confirmatory real-world evidence of the 7-hour action of REMfresh, a 99% ultrapure melatonin

Physician's Seal, LLC®, innovators of REMfresh® (CRA-melatonin®), a clinically studied, drug-free, nonprescription sleep brand, revealed positive results of a nationwide survey conducted among a representative sample of U.S. primary care physicians with certification in sleep disorders. These primary sleep specialists broadened their endorsement for REMfresh as the:

#1 recommended modified-release melatonin brand for the third consecutive year;

#1 recommended melatonin brand for the second consecutive year; and

#1 recommended nonprescription sleep aid brand for the first year.1

Melatonin: The Body's Natural Sleep Ingredient

Melatonin is produced by the pineal gland in the brain and is the body's natural sleep ingredient. Melatonin levels normally begin to rise in the mid-to-late evening and remain high for the majority of the night. Levels begin to decline towards early morning as the body's wake cycle is triggered.

Recent research demonstrates that sleep is a strong regulator of immune function, essentially contributing to the regulation of adaptive immunity.2 The study also shows that chronic sleep loss poses an enhanced risk for various diseases as a consequence of persistent low-grade systemic inflammation and immunodeficiency, characterized by an enhanced susceptibility to infections, which have detrimental effects on health.2

"Now more than ever, the role of sleep has become paramount in immune health," said David C. Brodner, M.D., a leading sleep specialist who is Double Board-Certified in Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery as well as Sleep Medicine, Founder and Principle Physician at the Center for Sinus, Allergy, and Sleep Wellness, in Palm Beach County, Florida and Senior Medical Advisor for Physician's Seal, LLC. "During this particularly challenging time in our nation, any way to improve the nation's sleep deficit will greatly improve public health." Dr. Brodner continued, "There is growing, widespread adoption of REMfresh among primary care physicians with certification in sleep disorders and an increased willingness to recommend this brand based on their real-world experience in receiving positive feedback from their patients who suffer from sleep disturbances."

Over 5,000 physicians are recommending REMfresh and the number of REMfresh endorsers among nurse practitioners, physicians assistants and pharmacists is growing rapidly.

About IQVIA ProVoice Survey

ProVoice has the largest sample size of any professional healthcare survey in the U.S., with nearly 60,000 respondents across physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, optometrists, dentists and hygienists, measuring recommendations across more than 120 over-the-counter categories. Manufacturers use ProVoice for claim substantiation, promotion measurement and HCP targeting.

IQVIA fielded a U.S. survey among a representative sample of primary care physicians with certification in sleep disorders between February 26, 2020, through March 16, 2020, for Physician's Seal. The ProVoice survey methodology validated the claim at a 95 percent confidence level that "REMfresh® is the #1 recommended modified-release melatonin brand for the third year, #1 recommended melatonin brand for the second year and #1 recommended nonprescription sleep aid brand for the first year by primary care physicians with certification in sleep disorders.1

IQVIA is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles.