Immunic, Inc. Announces Changes to Executive Team

NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing best-in-class, oral therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced a series of changes to its Executive Team, including the departure of Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay S. Patel, CFA, who has resigned to pursue opportunities in the nonprofit sector.

Glenn Whaley, Principal Accounting Officer and Controller, has been promoted to the position of Vice President Finance, effective immediately. Working together with Immunic's in-house finance team, Mr. Whaley will assume day-to-day financial management responsibilities, and will report directly to Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President.

In addition, effective April 17, 2020, Immunic's current Chairman of the Board of Directors, Duane Nash, MD, JD, MBA, will temporarily assume the role of Executive Chairman.

"We are pleased to have promoted Glenn to Vice President Finance, as he has proven to be instrumental in running our U.S. operations and financial reporting functions. As such, we are confident that under his leadership, operations will continue in a seamless fashion," commented Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic. "I very much look forward to continuing to work closely with both Glenn and Duane as we further develop the company and advance our pipeline of three highly attractive small molecule candidates. In addition, I wish Sanjay the best for his future endeavors."

"I am very excited to assist Daniel and the team during this potentially transformative period," said Dr. Nash. "Not only are we expecting phase 2b data from our lead asset, IMU-838, in the third quarter of this year, but we also continue to explore the broad application of our existing pipeline of assets."

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. The company is developing three small molecule products: IMU-838 is a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH; IMU-935 is an inverse agonist of RORγt; and IMU-856 targets the restoration of the intestinal barrier function. Immunic's lead development program, IMU-838, is in phase 2 clinical development for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and ulcerative colitis, with an additional phase 2 trial considered in Crohn's disease. An investigator-sponsored proof-of-concept clinical trial for IMU-838 in primary sclerosing cholangitis is ongoing at the Mayo Clinic. For further information, please visit: www.imux.com.

