Immunocore Reveals First Data From HIV Infection Candidate Study

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ: IMCR) has presented the first safety and activity data with IMC-M113V, a bispecific soluble TCR therapy built on its ImmTAX technology for the treatment of people living with HIV.

The data were presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infection.

In the single ascending dose part of the trial, three dose levels of IMC-M113V were given as a single IV infusion. All doses were well tolerated. There were no serious adverse events, significant changes in hematology or chemistry, cytokine release syndrome, or neurotoxicity.

Plasma viral load remained suppressed throughout dosing and follow-up. In addition, transient, dose-dependent increases in serum IL6 occurred 8-24 hours post-infusion.

Five out of the ten participants who received the 15-mcg dose showed a >4-fold rise in IL6, indicative of pharmacodynamic activity.

The company has started enrolling people living with HIV in the multiple ascending dose (MAD) part of the trial to identify a safe and tolerable dosing schedule that could reduce the viral reservoir and control of HIV after stopping antiretroviral therapies (ART) or functional cure. The MAD trial will enroll up to 28 participants.

