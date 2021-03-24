- By GF Value





The stock of Immunogen (NAS:IMGN, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $8.4 per share and the market cap of $1.7 billion, Immunogen stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Immunogen is shown in the chart below.





Because Immunogen is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Immunogen has a cash-to-debt ratio of 12.30, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Immunogen's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Immunogen over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Immunogen has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $132.3 million and loss of $0.28 a share. Its operating margin is -15.79%, which ranks better than 70% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, the profitability of Immunogen is ranked 1 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Immunogen over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Immunogen is -13.9%, which ranks worse than 67% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 47.5%, which ranks better than 88% of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Immunogen's ROIC was -22.26, while its WACC came in at 10.85. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Immunogen is shown below:

In summary, The stock of Immunogen (NAS:IMGN, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 88% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Immunogen stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

