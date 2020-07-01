Immvira Announces the Appointment of Carl Yeung as Chief Financial Officer

SHENZHEN, China, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Immvira Group Company (Immvira or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on the development of new generation oncolytic viruses as potential cancer therapeutics, announces the appointment of Carl Yeung as Chief Financial Officer, reporting directly to Dr. Grace Zhou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The appointment is effective July 1, 2020.

Mr. Yeung will be responsible for the Company's financial operations, investments, financing, and M&A matters. He will also support the Company's work in market expansion and strategic business collaboration with partners globally.

Mr. Yeung received his bachelor's degree in economics with concentrations in finance and operations management from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and his bachelor's degree in applied science with a concentration in systems engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, University of Pennsylvania. He has more than 18 years of experience in the capital markets and financial management. In the first three years of his career, working as an investment banker in Merrill Lynch, he successfully assisted many companies in publicly listing overseas. Since then, in his 15-year career working as a chief financial officer, he has led four Chinese technology companies to successfully list on the NASDAQ, NYSE, and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The total financing amount he completed for the four listed companies in the primary and secondary markets exceeded US$2.5 billion.

Mr. Yeung has extensive experience establishing financial infrastructure to support early start-up companies during periods of rapid growth, as well implementing strategic financial management and compliance risk management systems after public listing.

Dr. Grace Zhou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Immvira, commented, "As the Company enters new stages of growth, it is paramount to build a team of top-quality professionals from experienced backgrounds so that we can leverage expertise to continue to meet new goals. Attracting, training and empowering talent is the foundation of our commitment to developing world-class cancer therapeutic products. Our senior management team continually searches for new partners who can share our dream with a common mindset of compassion, strength and determination. We found that partnershipwith Carl with his global financial perspective, capital markets know-how and rich financial management experience. We look forward to working with him and his contributions to the Company's rapid growth and long-term strategic development."

Mr. Yeung said, "I am excited to join the Immvira team. Treating cancer with new generation of oncolytic viruses that can be integrated into tumor immunotherapy is a new area of interest for me personally. Using engineered viruses to express therapeutic genes as a treatment approach is built upon years of prudent, peer reviewed research and is a hopeful, radically new, advanced pathway in the fight against cancer. Dr. Zhou and her team have led the field of oncolytic virus research worldwide and successfully entered clinical trialsstage in several countries.

"It is an honor to partner with Dr. Zhou and her team. Driven by scientific research, this is a special team that operates with modesty and a resoluteness of purpose to deliver an effective treatment approach for patients. I look forward to supporting these leading scientists by providing the right capital and financial management underpinning. As a team, we expect to achieve clinical trials success and get effective therapies as soon possible tothe global market so that hope can be kindled for millions of cancer patients," concluded Mr. Yeung.