iMovie for macOS Monterey can edit iPhone 13 Cinematic Mode videos

You don't need pro editing software to work with an iPhone 13's Cinematic Mode video on your Mac. AppleInsider notes Apple has updated iMovie for Mac to enable editing for Cinematic Mode footage. You can change the focus subject, tweak the depth of field effect and even delete focal points on a much larger screen.

There's one main catch: you'll need macOS Monterey for this to work. Given that Monterey won't officially debut until October 25th, you'll likely be waiting about a week before you can give Cinematic Mode editing a try. At least there's an upside for new MacBook Pro buyers — iMovie should see "improved" efficiency and performance on systems using the M1 Pro and M1 Max.

The iMovie update is free for all Mac users. It's safe to presume most iPhone 13 owners will still edit on-device, even if they have a Mac. These files can take a long time to transfer, after ll. However, this should still be useful if you want to eke more from Cinematic Mode without learning your way around Final Cut Pro.