IMPAC5 Endorsed as an Official United Nations Ocean Decade Event

·6 min read

IMPAC5 Endorsed as an Official United Nations Ocean Decade Event

IMPAC5 Endorsed as an Official United Nations Ocean Decade Event

Canada NewsWire

LISBON, Portugal, June 27, 2022

LISBON, Portugal, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - In Canada, the health of our oceans is directly linked to the health of our people. This also rings true beyond Canadian borders and around the globe. People are dependent on the ocean, and the health of the ocean is dependent on us. Preserving the richness and diversity of the global marine environment and protecting this vital resource has never been more important than it is today.

The Government of Canada is working domestically to protect 25 per cent of ocean space by 2025, and 30 per cent by 2030 – a goal for which Canada is advocating internationally as well. That is why, on the opening day of the 2022 United Nations Ocean Conference, the Honourable Joyce Murray, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, proudly announced the endorsement of the Fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress (IMPAC5) as an official event of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (Ocean Decade).

The United Nations proclaimed a Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030) to support efforts to reverse the decline in ocean health and ensure a sustainable ocean for future generations. As an official Ocean Decade event, IMPAC5 is recognized for investing in, developing, sharing and showcasing science and Indigenous knowledge that will propel governments and communities to study, promote and protect ocean health.

IMPAC5 will take place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, from February 3 to 9, 2023. The Congress will bring together marine conservation experts and decision makers to exchange knowledge, experience and best practices to strengthen marine conservation, and protect the natural and cultural heritage of the global ocean. The outcomes from the Congress will also help contribute to meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development goals focused on responsible consumption, climate action, life below the water, and partnerships.

The Congress will conclude with a Leadership Forum on February 9, 2023, where invited government officials will join leaders of Indigenous, environmental, educational and private sector organizations to discuss the results of the Congress and build global momentum on the path to 2030.

Quotes

"Healthy oceans support healthy communities. From coast to coast to coast, I see diverse groups working together to share knowledge and expertise—from Indigenous Peoples and scientists to grassroots community groups and businesses. I am encouraged by the collaboration IMPAC5 will generate—together we can make protecting 25 per cent of our oceans by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030 a reality. I'm looking forward to welcoming the 5th International Marine Protected Areas Congress to Vancouver in 2023 as part of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Conserving marine and coastal waters in collaboration with Indigenous partners, the provinces and territories, and other key partners, is crucial to our Government's commitment to protect 25 per cent of lands and waters by 2025, and 30 by 30. By learning from Indigenous peoples and science, we can deepen our understanding of the ocean and marine ecosystems to help to conserve biodiversity, mitigate the impacts of climate change and strengthen nation-to-nation relationships. This February, Canada is proud to welcome the world to IMPAC5 in Vancouver and we encourage people to join us in the conversation."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"UNESCO salutes Canada and the many actors preparing for IMPAC5. We are excited to see the concretization of a world congress that brings together the best of science, conservation and Indigenous and local knowledge. We are equally proud to recognize IMPAC5 as an official contributing event to the United Nations Decade of Ocean Sciences for Sustainable Development, which reinforces UNESCO's commitment and efforts towards complementarity and co-construction of knowledge. In this line of thought, we highlight IMPAC5 Indigenous Peoples Leadership Program Stream, which acknowledges the contribution of Indigenous peoples to knowledge and marine protection. As UNESCO also seeks to build stronger collaborations with Indigenous peoples, notably through the above-mentioned Ocean Decade and the International Decade of Indigenous Languages, I wish us all the best in learning from each other on this journey towards greater complementarity of voices and knowledge."

Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO

"This decision should be applauded and seen as a natural extension of what IMPAC5 stands for. As well as scientists, conservationists, and MPA professionals, let's remember that Ministers from governments will join leaders of Indigenous, environmental, philanthropic, educational and private sector organizations at the Congress and build global momentum towards charting the course to protecting 30% of the world's oceans by 2030. Every part of that work and the IMPAC5 themes and streams of Indigenous leadership, youth partnership, and technology integration, should be seen as an integral part of the Ocean Decade. Since IMPAC1, IUCN has supported and will continue to support every aspect of this work."

Dr Minna Epps, Director IUCN Ocean

"CPAWS joins the Government of Canada, IUCN, and Host First Nations to announce IMPAC5's endorsement as an official United Nations Decade of Ocean Sciences for Sustainable Development event. This significant recognition solidifies IMPAC5 as a key international event to act for the ocean. IMPAC5 is a crucial opportunity for Indigenous leaders, VIP delegates, and marine professionals to transition high-level commitments into implementable actions; ensuring that the world can meet its goal of strongly protecting at least 30% of the ocean by 2030. CPAWS looks forward to welcoming the world to Vancouver in February 2023 to build on the important outcomes anticipated at the UN Ocean Conference, CBD-COP, and G20 environment meetings taking place later this year."

Sandra Schwartz, CPAWS National Executive Director

Quick Facts

  • The United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (Ocean Decade) is coordinated and led by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and will encourage partners from around the world to collaborate to advance ocean science to support the sustainable development of our oceans.

  • In 2018, Canada announced that it would invest $9.5 million in support of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (Ocean Decade) via the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO). DFO has established a dedicated project office, and is working with the Canadian ocean science community and international partners to advance activities under the Ocean Decade.

  • IMPAC5 will be hosted by the Government of Canada, alongside the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations, the Government of British Columbia, the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

  • International Marine Protected Area Congresses (IMPACs) are a collaborative effort between the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the chosen host country. Canada was awarded the honour of hosting IMPAC5 during the closing ceremonies of IMPAC4 in La Serena-Coquimbo, Chile, in 2017.

  • IMPAC5 will be informed by five themes and three cross-cutting streams that align directly with the UN Ocean Decade mission: Transformative ocean science solutions for sustainable development, connecting people and our ocean.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Recommended Stories

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. Harper checked his swing as the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper immediately fell to the ground and was in visible pain as he held his hand while on his knees for several minutes with Phillies head trainer Paul Buchheit attending to him.

  • Anti-abortion centers to grow, wield more influence post-Roe

    It's one of hundreds of so-called crisis pregnancy centers nationwide whose aim is to discourage women from seeking abortions. The facilities, which have been accused repeatedly of deceiving women about their true purpose, are expected to wield even more influence in states where the dwindling number of clinics are now canceling abortion appointments.

  • UK to Guarantee $2 Billion of AfDB Debt to Boost Climate Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK has agreed to guarantee $2 billion of the debt the African Development Bank has extended to governments on the continent, allowing the lender to free up finance for climate-related projects. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyA $2 Trilli

  • Phillies trade ideas with Bryce Harper injured

    With Bryce Harper out, the Phillies are going to need a bat either at DH or in the outfield, and you can bet Dave Dombrowski is working the phones. Here are some trade ideas. By Jim Salisbury

  • Scenes of Horror as Putin Hits Mall With ‘1,000 People’ Inside

    Ukrainian State Emergency Service / Handout/Anadolu Agency via GettyRussia fired a series of rockets at a shopping center in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, on Monday, raising fears that Russia is stepping up its attacks on civilian structures regardless of the loss of life.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday there were more than a thousand civilians inside the shopping mall and the casualties to come might bring even more shock and horror to Ukrainian people already confronting so much deat

  • NC Republican hits a shameful low in justifying Supreme Court abortion ruling

    Now-deleted tweet shows a desperation to defend a decision that a majority of voters oppose. | Opinion

  • Texas GOP Rep. Mayra Flores says Speaker Nancy Pelosi 'pushed’ her daughter during photo op

    Texas GOP Rep. Mayra Flores took to Twitter to accuse House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of pushing her daughter during a photo op at her swearing-in ceremony last week.

  • Russia’s Oligarch Wives Claim Putin Is Suffering From a Secret Illness

    Paramount+According to everyone featured in Secrets of the Oligarch Wives, Vladimir Putin is a ruthless, greedy, sociopathic monster who cares only about his own power, wealth, and legacy as a titan who united and restored the glory of Mother Russia. The ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as the continued imprisonment and mistreatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, corroborates those claims, although the true hook of the Paramount+ documentary about the Russian president is its insider commen

  • The impact of Kavanaugh's confirmation on the 2018 elections may reveal how the reversal of Roe v. Wade could impact this year's midterms

    40 US House seats flipped to Democratic candidates following Kavanaugh's confirmation, including 27 where GOP candidates were previously leading in the polls.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Calls Out Clarence Thomas for Targeting Birth Control and LGBTQ Rights, Not Interracial Marriage: ‘Hypocrisy’

    The 'Morning Joe' co-host blasts the Supreme Court justice: "I saw that as being so typical of these so-called 'pro-life' Republicans"

  • How many ice ages has the Earth had, and could humans live through one?

    During ice ages, ice sheets like the one in Greenland have covered much of Earth's surface. Thor Wegner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. How many ice ages has the Earth had, and could humans live through one? – Mason C., age 8, Hobbs, New Mexico First, what is an ice age? It’s when the Earth has cold temperatures for a long time – millions to tens

  • Joe Manchin reacts to Roe v. Wade ruling: ‘I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh’

    Americans reacted on Friday to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion access. In the court’s ruling Friday, telegraphed in a rare court leak, Republican-appointed judges voted 5-4 to overturn Roe v. Wade. Chief Justice John Roberts did not back using the latter decision to overturn Roe.

  • Millions in California to Get up to $1,050 in ‘Inflation Relief’

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom announced late Sunday night that he had reached an agreement with state legislators on a $17 billion “inflation relief package.”Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a Centu

  • I grew up with Eric Greitens. I know why he transformed from Democrat to MAGA star

    “I always remember that he was a really big Obama fan,” says one progressive Missourian who used to consider the ex-governor a friend. | Opinion

  • Trump Pauses Self-Obsession To Acknowledge His Role in Taking Rights from Millions of Women

    Trump took a brief respite from talking about his own problems to make sure he got credit for his role in ending bodily autonomy for millions of American women

  • Planned Parenthood president slams Liz Cheney over Roe v. Wade tweet: 'This is not about states' rights, this is about power and control

    After Friday's Supreme Court decision, Cheney suggested in a tweet that abortion is not illegal, but is now rightfully decided by state legislatures.

  • Barstool's Portnoy Comes Out Against Republicans

    Twitter has given a voice to many covering just about any topic. Twitter can promote a new restaurant, dance move and even political views of individuals when society is in a whirlwind of emotions about what's to come. Many organizations spoke out on June 24 after the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

  • China Changes Law So It Can Hit Back at Insults at Sports Events

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese lawmakers approved a change to the law that would allow it to fight back at any perceived insult at international sporting events, underscoring the lengths President Xi Jinping’s government will go to protect China’s reputation abroad.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First F

  • Harvard Constitutional Law Expert Says Justice 'Misleadingly' Quoted Him In Roe Ruling

    “The writings from which the Court cherry-picked my quotes were totally supportive of the result in Roe," says Laurence Tribe.

  • Jan. 6 committee unexpectedly adds hearing for Tuesday

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will hold a hearing this Tuesday, June 28, after previously revising its schedule to postpone the hearings for "several weeks." The new scheduling comes after British documentary filmmaker Alex Holder, who had substantial access to then-President Donald Trump, his family and closest aides around the Jan. 6 attack, sat for an interview with the committee behind-closed-doors last week and handed over footage which includes interviews with Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and Vice President Mike Pence.