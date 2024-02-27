An impact on future generations: Area leaders hail news of Dover manufacturing facility

DOVER ‒ The opening of a new manufacturing plant on the north end of Dover will be a significant shot in the arm for Tuscarawas County, said the head of the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corp.

"I think it will impact generations to come, generations that aren't born yet. They will reap the jobs and opportunities," said Marla Akridge.

Added Dover Mayor Shane Gunnoe, "To me, it's a tremendous opportunity and a transformational project. The infusion of 450 jobs at one time presents a tremendous opportunity for future growth for our city, and employment for future generations of young people."

Plant to be built on old Streb farm

On Monday, state officials announced that Schaeffler Group USA will build a facility on 53 acres in the city of Dover on the property known as the Streb farm along North Wooster Avenue. The site has 1,900 feet of frontage on Wooster Avenue. The back portion is bordered by the rail line of the R.J. Corman Railroad Group.

Once the facility opens, Schaeffler will be one of the top five employers in Tuscarawas County, Akridge said.

Schaeffler currently operates a manufacturing facility in Wooster and an automotive aftermarket operation in Strongsville. The company is a global manufacturer of high-precision components and systems for engines and transmissions. The company’s new facility in Dover will manufacture electric beam axles and electric drivetrain systems to support the hybrid/EV industry.

Creation of 650 new jobs in northeast Ohio

The project will create 450 new jobs in Dover and 200 in Wooster, while also retaining 1,622 existing jobs in Wooster. It will create $54 million in associated payroll for Wayne and Tuscarawas counties.

"This is going to allow the organization to focus more on research and development in our community, and we're very excited about this," said Jonathan Millea, economic coordinator for the city of Wooster. He noted that Schaeffler is the largest employer in Wayne County.

The Wooster location is home to research and development and manufacturing for Schaeffler’s automotive operations. Key customers include Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

"The technology and innovation this company is creating is amazing. It's technology that will make travel easier and save lives," Millea said.

The company expects to break ground on the Dover plant in mid-2024 and open in the third quarter of 2025.

The property is currently owned by realtor Jeff Mathias, Kevin Gray, CEO of Lauren International, and Mike Davis, former owner of Adventure Harley-Davidson, who purchased it with an eye toward development. Dover City Schools had considered purchasing the land in 2011 for construction of a new high school. The tract includes 12.88 acres in the village of Parral, which Schaeffler will keep as green space for the immediate future.

"This will put Tuscarawas County on the map," Mathias said of the announcement.

Parral Mayor Crystal DiGenova said the news is great for the city of Dover and Tuscarawas County. "From a village perspective, we couldn't ask for anything better than what we know now."

New opportunities for students

Local educators are hailing the news of the project.

“Engineering and advanced manufacturing continue to bring the next wave of technology jobs to the economy," said Karie McCrate, superintendent of Dover City Schools. "Having Schaeffler in Dover will help provide additional opportunities for our students as they look toward the future. We are excited to partner with Schaeffler and further expand our talent pool for advanced manufacturing in Tuscarawas County."

Bob Alsept, superintendent of Buckeye Career Center, spoke about the impact this will have on some of their current programs. "Our students at Buckeye Career Center will have wonderful opportunities to utilize their skills. Schaeffler invests heavily in their apprenticeships, internships and employee onboarding. Their presence will be a boost to our community and region."

Schaeffler's parent company is headquartered in Germany and operates in approximately 200 locations and 50 countries.

