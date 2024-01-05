The impact of holiday debt and how to manage it

TechCrunch

Microsoft would like 2024 to be the "year of the AI PC," and to put a point on that, the company today announced a new key for Copilot -- that is, a physical key that will soon make its way to your keyboard and join the Windows key, together with its friends the Control key, Alt and that Insert key you've never purposely used. Based on the image Microsoft sent over, it looks like the new Copilot key will replace the right Control key on the standard PC keyboard, where it will slot in between the Alt key and the left arrow key. "The introduction of the Copilot key marks the first significant change to the Windows PC keyboard in nearly three decades," Microsoft's Yusuf Mehdi, executive vice president & consumer chief marketing officer, writes in today's announcement.