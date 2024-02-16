Impact on municipal EMS services uncertain

Feb. 15—GOSHEN — With House Bill 1385 under review by Indiana lawmakers, Goshen Fire Department Chief Dan Sink said the impact on his department is unclear, but is also likely to be minimal, believing the bill applies more to private EMS services.

"It's too early to say what will happen," Sink said. "I don't think we'll learn anything until end of session. Once we see the final bill out of the Senate, we'll have our billing company evaluate it."

Sink said that county-run hospitals may be more impacted, but it is estimated that Indiana has less than 10 of these left.

"The private EMS folks are trying to survive in a market that's low," he added. "They're not taxpayer supported, by and large."

