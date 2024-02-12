What impact will the next winter storm have on Delaware? Here is the latest forecast

Take a huge sigh of relief Delaware, you're about to miss another major snowstorm.

The Northeast is about to get slammed by a major snowstorm Monday night and into Tuesday, but the First State looks like it will get away with rain and a little snow.

How much snow are we getting?

Winter storm snow forecast

According to the National Weather Service, the major winter storm will just strafe Delaware, possibly dropping less than an inch of snow in northern New Castle County. The rest of the state will see mainly rain and some wet snow and only minor accumulations.

According to Accuweather.com, Wilmington will see snow falling from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. There's a 45% chance the area will receive a coating to an inch of snow. There's a 39% chance the area will receive 1-3 inches.

Dover will have little to no accumulation with snow starting around 10 a.m. and lasting until 1 p.m. Seaford is expected to just have rain.

Winter precipitation

Winter storm warning north of Philadelphia

Winter storm forecast

If you are traveling north of Philadelphia on Tuesday you will need to proceed with extreme caution.

The area north of Interstate 78 is under a winter storm warning and the area between Interstate 95 and I-78 is under a winter storm advisory.

Winter travel

The area impacted by the winter storm warning is expected to receive anywhere between 6 to 18 inches of snow. The area in the advisory is expected to receive between 1 to 6 inches of snow.

Delaware facing coastal flooding threat

The coastal line of Delaware is under a coastal flood threat until Wednesday morning.

The coastline in Sussex County is under a coastal flood warning for Tuesday's high tides. The coastal areas in New Castle and Kent counties are under a coastal flood advisory for high tides on Monday and Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Will the next winter storm impact DE? Here is the latest forecast