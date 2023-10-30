Impact night: Frost advisory for much of south-central Pennsylvania
The temperatures are plummeting and frost advisories will be in effect for much of south-central Pa.
Brush, floss, scrape, repeat.
Investors are bracing for the Federal Reserve decision and Apple earnings later in the week.
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 costs up to $4,100 less than in 2023. Minimum savings of $2,450; but incentives this month might be even better.
The music star shared why he's getting the latest COVID-19 vaccine and why you won't find him on X (formerly known as Twitter) so much.
Facelifted Kia K5 for South Korea previews evolved design language. 'Star Map Signature Lighting,' a black package, and an overhauled interior.
The Federal Reserve is set to stand pat on interest rates this week, while economic data continues to leave open the question of what the coming months have in store for the central bank.
The Ford Escape Hybrid and PHEV have 34.4-cubic-feet of cargo space, but only when you slide its back seat all the way forward.
The Lions got blown out a week ago by the Ravens.
Will Brian Burns be on the move? What about Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins or another wide receiver? Follow what should be an impactful deadline right here.
Both devices are over 50 percent off.
The reviews and Xs are in: Critics and fans alike are pleased by the 'Billions' endgame.
More South Korean investors are putting money into Southeast Korea startups, creating an “investment corridor” between the two regions. Short for Korea Investment Partners Southeast Asia, KIPSEA has a Singapore-based team and just announced its first fund close of $60 million. Limited partners come from South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore, and include Samsung Life Insurance, Korea Development Bank, Korea Growth Investment Corporation, Woomi Global, Mirana Ventures and Korea Investment & Securities.
It apparently also doubles the amount of frosting.
Ready to party with Bonnie, Chica, Foxy and Freddy Fazbear?
More than 500 years ago, Leonardo da Vinci became fascinated by his anatomical dissection of the womb of a pregnant woman who had died and intended to uncover the secrets behind conception and pregnancy complications. Shockingly, in 2023, there’s still so much left to unravel, as women’s health remains one of the most underfunded, under-researched, and underserved areas of investment and study. As women increasingly share their experiences, their stories bring to life how America is failing moms and amplify the urgency for us to act and innovate breakthroughs in women’s and pregnancy health.
Mountains of research show that drug education strategies of the 1980s and 90s were ineffective. Schools are hoping an updated approach will have more of an impact.
I've curbed my near-daily trips to Starbucks — and saved a ton of cash.
The halls of power are waking up to the potentials and pitfalls of artificial intelligence. Yesterday, the United Nations announced a new AI advisory board -- 39 people from across government, academia and industry -- with an aim "to undertake analysis and advance recommendations for the international governance of AI."
With the long introductory periods they offer today, balance transfer credit cards can play a major role in your journey to becoming debt-free. Here's how to find the best balance transfer credit card for you.
Winter is coming — time to hydrate your home's atmosphere and prevent stuffed noses and scratchy throats.