Impact of 'problem periods' at work to be investigated to show 'a woman's sex matters'

The impact of “problem periods” at work is to be investigated as part of a drive to show “a woman’s sex matters”, the Health Secretary will say.

Victoria Atkins said women’s health issues had been “overlooked and under-researched” for too long, pledging a “call to arms” to close the gender gap.

On Wednesday, Ms Atkins will address a landmark summit on women’s health, setting out plans to “champion new ways to get women the best support for all life stages” including a £50 million increase for research to improve maternity outcomes.

Menstrual problems, menopause, maternity care and birth trauma support will be singled out as Government priorities in 2024.

The Office for National Statistics will be asked to investigate the impact of period problems and endometriosis on women’s participation and progress at work.

Endometriosis – a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus affects one in ten women, and causes debilitating symptoms – including severe pain, fatigue, painful and heavy periods, pain during sex and infertility.

There is currently no cure for the condition, which is estimated to cost the UK economy £8.2 billion a year in treatment, loss of work and healthcare costs.

Writing for The Telegraph, Ms Atkins vowed to “make women’s access to healthcare faster, simpler and fairer,” and “to close the marked gap between women’s and men’s experiences of the healthcare system”.

“Women are half as likely to receive painkillers after surgery and despite living for longer, we spend more of our lives than men in ill health,” she added.

“Our health issues are often overlooked and under-researched,” she continues. “I am determined to change this. A woman’s sex matters, especially when it comes to healthcare and research.”

On Wednesday, Ms Atkins will tell a summit of health experts in London that the strategy, launched in July 2022, has so far helped half a million women get better and cheaper access to HRT, while setting out plans to go further.

In December, The Telegraph revealed a postcode lottery in access to HRT across the country, with menopausal women three times more likely to be offered treatment in some parts of the country than others.

Ms Atkins will say every health area must open at least one “women’s health hub” by the end of this year, giving women better and more joined up access to a range of services like contraception, menstrual health support and menopause care.

Research has found that common deadly symptoms are often missed in women, causing thousands of deaths.

Women are 50 per cent more likely than men to receive a wrong initial diagnosis when they are having a heart attack, with research suggesting more than 1,000 women a year die in England and Wales as a result.

Ms Atkins will set out plans to tackle the gender gap in cardiac care, saying there is “much to be done” to tackle the problem.

The strategy will also see a greater focus on preconception and postnatal care for women, with awareness campaigns about morning sickness.

The £50 million maternity fund will be spent on research into disparities in maternal health, which mean that in the UK black women are almost four times as likely to die from childbirth as white women.

The summit at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists will bring together clinicians, women’s health organisations and women who have campaigned for changes to boost healthcare.

As a Treasury minister, Ms Atkins last year announced a £12 million fund to understand barriers to getting into work – including investigating the impact of endometriosis on women’s work choices.

Comment by Victoria Atkins, the Health Secretary

As Health and Social Care Secretary I want to make women’s access to healthcare faster, simpler and fairer.

I will set out the next steps for our Women’s Health Strategy to close the marked gap between women’s and men’s experiences of the healthcare system.

Women are half as likely to receive painkillers after surgery and despite living for longer, we spend more of our lives than men in ill health.

‌Our health issues are often overlooked and under-researched.

‌I am determined to change this. A woman’s sex matters, especially when it comes to healthcare and research.

‌The Women’s Health Strategy is the plan to make this happen. Last year we made menopause a top priority, helping almost half a million women get better and cheaper access to HRT.

More than a million women have also accessed help and support on our new menopause hub on the NHS website.

‌Our strategy is getting results, but there is plenty more to do to reach our targets.‌

At our Women’s Health Summit today, bringing together women who have benefitted from the strategy, clinicians and women’s health organisations, I will be setting out our priorities for the year ahead, championing new ways to get women the best support for all life stages.

‌Improving births and mothers’ experiences is crucial – regardless of who you are or where you live – women everywhere need to be reassured they will get the best care.

Victoria Atkins says it's crucial to improve the experiences of mothers and births - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

‌This spring, a call to arms will go out to researchers. By autumn, they will be innovating together, finding ways to give mums a helping hand before, during, and after pregnancy, backed by £50 million.

‌We’re already making changes to services for women who have experienced physical and mental trauma while giving birth, thanks to brave women like Theo Clarke MP who have shared their harrowing personal stories.

‌We are also listening to women who have been through the mill with other conditions.

I met two inspirational women recently who have been diagnosed with an aggressive and very difficult to detect breast cancer. Lobular breast cancer accounts for 15 per cent of breast cancers, yet much more research is needed into its symptoms and treatment.

‌Thanks to their campaigning and the support of Jeremy Quin MP and Dehenna Davison MP, we will encourage research into lobular breast cancer and other under-researched women’s health issues, as well as conditions that affect women and men differently, such as heart attacks.‌

Menstrual conditions like endometriosis, heavy or painful periods and menopause support are all areas we will be focusing on. We’ll also be providing greater support for victims of domestic and sexual abuse – no matter whether they are patients or healthcare staff – and we will improve the health of women in the justice system.

‌And to bring services that women need under one roof, I want to see at least one women’s health hub up and running in every local health area of the country by the end of this year.

This will give more women better and more joined up access to a range of services like contraception, menstrual health support and menopause care.

‌We have also made it easier for women to access the contraceptive pill through our Pharmacy First programme, meaning women no longer need to go to the GP before getting their prescription.

‌From the early diagnosis of complications in pregnancy to ensuring that the symptoms of heart attacks are recognised and treated, there is much to be done.

‌We have come such a long way since the strategy was first launched, and together, we can go further in the coming 12 months to close the gender health gap and help women live healthy, happy and long lives.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.