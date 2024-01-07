Impact Report 2023: How local news helps our communities

The eyes of the world turned to central Alabama a year ago this month, when tornadoes ripped through Selma and Autauga County, devastating both areas and killing seven people. In April, the world’s attention turned to Dadeville when a mass shooting at a teen’s birthday party killed four people and injured 32. A few months later, viral footage of a Black riverboat captain being beaten by white boaters at Riverfront Park in downtown Montgomery caused national outrage and led to a wider discussion about race.

Each time, those eyes turned to community journalists. In the hours after the storms, the Montgomery Advertiser’s reporters and photographers were on the ground talking to survivors, sharing the latest information and updating people on how to get help. Our journalists were among the first on the scene after the Dadeville shooting, breaking the news to the nation and then following the ripples as it changed lives.

I saw how the pursuit of these stories affected our journalists on a personal level. These are our neighbors. My sister is a teacher who knew students at that birthday party, and everyone on staff has those kinds of ties, across every beat.

The bottom line: Community journalists don’t leave when the story is done. They live and work here, and they truly want to make a difference by providing solutions, connecting people and celebrating successes. They want their community to be better.

Rachael Bonner sorts through her belongings her storm damaged home in Selma, Ala. on Friday January 13, 2023 after a tornado ripped through the city on Thursday, January 12.

In the print version of today's Montgomery Advertiser, you'll find the Impact Report, a premium edition that highlights some of the stories that made a difference in our USA TODAY Network communities in 2023.

That approach to reporting should start conversations, elevate voices, affect policy, uplift people and touch lives in tangible ways throughout the year. Here are some of the reporters and photojournalists at the Montgomery Advertiser who committed themselves to that approach in 2023 and how their work impacted this area and its people.

Elevating the voices of kids and families

Hadley Hitson covered the rural South here in a role that was meant to address news deserts like the ones in some parts of this state. It was funded by Gannett, Report for America and generous reader donations. When that temporary position ended, she joined our staff full time to cover children’s health, education and welfare in central Alabama.

For nearly two years she’s reported on the alleged abuse of children inside of state-contracted, residential mental health facilities in Alabama, culminating in attorneys filing six federal lawsuits alleging “flagrant violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act.” Her work this year also included a story on the alleged mishandling of a 14-year-old girl’s sexual assault on a Pike Road Schools bus – work that directly led to more people coming forward to discuss other incidents in the area.

Sarah Kirkpatrick takes care of her daughter Stella at their home in Prattville, Ala., on Wednesday August 22, 2023. Stella, 5, was born early due to placental abruption and was without oxygen for 17. She was also diagnosed with spastic quadriplegia cerebral palsy and epilepsy. Because of her physical conditions she has serious mobility issues.

After she reported on a Prattville mom’s dedication despite her family’s struggles, the family brought in over $5,000 in donations toward getting a disability van to transport her 5-year-old daughter.

A partnership Hitson spearheaded between the Montgomery Advertiser and Auburn University’s Living Democracy program led to more stories about rural communities. After she volunteered as a mentor for Auburn’s student newspaper, three of those students landed Report for America slots, meaning more community journalists to fill the gaps.

The lives behind the news

Crime and city government reporter Alex Gladden arrived on the scene in the aftermath of the Dadeville shooting and stayed overnight, piecing together information from the scene. The world woke to her story, which was one of the first to provide reliable details on the tragedy.

Much of Gladden’s work this year focused on the impact and aftermath of crime in Dadeville and elsewhere. An exclusive story showed how spray-painted swastikas and slurs shook a mostly Black Montgomery neighborhood during a rise in hate; and her coverage of the Carlee Russell case explained the risks that missing people of color could face in the future.

DJ Vickers, 14, died Dec. 28 from a shooting Dec. 26.

Some of her work was more personal. A story about the shooting death of 14-year-old Deanthony “DJ” Vickers Jr. offered solace to DJ's father, who’s now determined to help stop other shooting deaths in Montgomery. “This story heavily impacted me,” Gladden said. “DJ reminded me of my little brother, and I was proud to tell the story of his life.”

Throughout, Gladden reported on allegations of improper treatment in the state prison system and questions around inmate medical care. Her story about conditions in solitary confinement directly led to the release from solitary of inmate Bernard Jemison, family members said.

Shedding light on the Alabama execution process

Autauga/Elmore reporter Marty Roney served as a media witness for Alabama’s first two executions after the state botched a series of executions in 2022. His stories detailed what we know about the process and what the state has withheld, while going into great detail about his observations in the death chamber. That work continues even as Alabama prepares to execute its first inmate by nitrogen hypoxia later this month.

Throughout the year, Roney followed the Dadeville shooting case and the Montgomery Riverfront brawl case, while helping readers better understand the often-confusing judicial process that shaped each.

A Wetumpka Police officer grabs Mary Alston, 60, by the arm to pull her from her car for arrest on June 25, 2022.

In 2022, he broke the story of two women over 60 who were arrested for feeding stray cats in Wetumpka. His coverage led to international attention and public outrage, and it continued with the women’s trial. The city dropped the charges against the women this year.

Giving context to a national issue

Entertainment reporter Shannon Heupel happened to be on weekend duty when an attack on Harriott II co-captain Dameion Pickett started a brawl at the Montgomery Riverfront and sparked a months-long national discussion about race and progress. Heupel’s reporting on the brawl was widely shared on social media nationwide because of its depth of context and local knowledge, which gave readers a broader sense of what happened and why it resonated with so many people.

Later in the year, his series of stories on Hank Williams’ 100th birthday was shared with a national audience and gave them new insights about Williams’ legacy.

Kayakers fight for position as they compete in the Kayak Cross during the opening weekend at Montgomery Whitewater in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday July 8, 2023.

Heupel anchored our expansive coverage on the opening of Montgomery Whitewater, the sprawling, government-backed facility here. He was the first to break down everything from costs, to food, to plans for the future. The Montgomery Advertiser shared more than any other outlet, and printed a special section ahead of opening weekend with a guide for visitors.

Face to face with ‘difficult’ photography

Local photojournalists are often asked to bear witness to the pain of their neighbors and then document it. When asked to describe their best work in 2023, Kansas transplant Jake Crandall and senior photographer Mickey Welsh used words like “difficult.”

Crandall’s top news photos tackled topics like rural healthcare access, tornado relief and a mass shooting.

Taylor Jordan helps hang a tarp on his sisters home following Thursday’s tornado damage on County Road 68 in Marbury, Ala., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

Fire crews clean the sidewalk following Saturday’s mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville , Ala., on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Resident Gerald Huff checks out the old ferry on the Alabama River on Ferry Road in Franklin, Ala., on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Welsh chose a scene from a Montgomery rally against state anti-transgender legislation, a funeral for a shooting victim and a photo of a storm survivor.

Monarch, right center, leads chants in front of the Statehouse doors as protestors participate in the Drag Me To The Capitol march and rally against anti-trans bills in Montgomery, Ala, on Tuesday May 16, 2023. The march went from the state supreme court building to the state capitol building then to the Alabama statehouse.

Mourners attend the funeral for Shaunkivia ‘Keke’ Smith at First Baptist Church in Dadeville, Ala, on Saturday April 29, 2023. Smith was one of the four victims who died in the Dadeville shooting.

Sherry Carter Mitchell raises her arms as she says she is thankful to God while she stands in the package store where she works and rode out the Thursday, January 12 tornado in Selma, Ala. on Friday January 13, 2023.

Thank you for continuing to depend on us

Your support for the Montgomery Advertiser allows us to help in these ways and so many others. Our readers, subscribers and donors give us the ability to do more, cover more and continue that commitment.

We appreciate each one of you, and we pledge to do even more in the year ahead.

Brad Harper is the executive editor of the Montgomery Advertiser. Reach him at bharper1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Impact Report 2023: How local news helps our communities