Impact report shows downtown Adrian is benefiting from partnership with Michigan Main Street

ADRIAN — Adrian Main Street is making a real difference.

With shopping, entertainment and dining, downtown Adrian has something for everyone to enjoy, which is why Adrian’s Main Street/Downtown Development Authority is continuing to promote the downtown business district to keep adding to the vibrancy already at work.

The 2024 edition of downtown Adrian and its involvement with the Michigan Main Street program has recently been released through the city of Adrian, and shows the downtown thriving under the guidance and support of the Main Street program, which is associated with the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

Adrian became a Select Level member of Michigan Main Street at the end of 2021 and was onboarded into the statewide program throughout 2022. Last year was the city’s first, full year with a Main Street director in place and the local board is “well along” in implementing the Main Street approach as prescribed by the program, according to a communication from Adrian City Administrator Greg Elliott.

The Main Street impact report, which is four pages in length, is complete with data, facts and figures showing the state of downtown Adrian, as well as how it has been transformed through Michigan Main Street and what its goals are for the future.

There are 20 blocks included in downtown Adrian, 74 acres, 203 parcels, 723 public parking spaces, 23 retail stores and 14 restaurants, according to the Main Street impact report.

“Michigan Main Street is providing us with a foundation of information and services that will allow us to better support our businesses and community,” Jay Marks, executive director of Downtown Adrian Main Street, said. “We are just beginning our journey and we are already seeing the great benefits of Michigan Main Street.”

When Adrian was first selected for the Main Street program, Coldwater and Rogers City also were chosen to participate in the Select Level of the program.

As part of the Select Level of Michigan Main Street, these communities are receiving five years of technical assistance from the MEDC with a focus on revitalization strategies designed to attract new residents, business investments, economic growth and job creation to their central business districts.

Marks described Main Street’s support and technical services as “great” and “fabulous.”

“I’m continuing to utilize the resources provided by Main Street,” he said. “... We can see their impact just from the support provided; what we are doing well and what we aren’t doing well. Michigan Main Street has added value to the city.”

In 2022-23 there was $75,000 in private investment. Five new businesses opened in downtown Adrian and one façade/building improvement was conducted. To date, and with assistance from Michigan Main Street, those numbers are, respectively, $225,000 in private investments; 11 new businesses in downtown Adrian; and eight façade/building improvements.

There are several programs and services offered through Main Street that help businesses thrive. Such examples include the Match on Main funding program, Small Business Saturday champion, market data and analysis, business education and workshops, advertising campaigns, shopping and community events.

In 2023, according to the impact report, 59% of people visiting downtown Adrian said they most often come downtown for dining. Thirty-three percent of people said the frequency of their visits downtown increased during the past year, and 46% described recent trends in downtown Adrian as "improving" or "making progress."

New LED light poles were installed throughout downtown as were digital banners that are located at each entrance into downtown Adrian. The Toledo Street Pavilion received upgrades including public restrooms and updated power for food trucks and events.

After the new light poles were installed, Adrian Main Street partnered with the city to bring brackets for hanging flower baskets and banners to downtown. This example of community vibrancy allows the downtown to share its brand with the community and to provide other opportunities for promoting community events.

Downtown Adrian Main Street also has partnered with the Adrian Kiwanis Club to bring American flags downtown, the report said.

Currently, Adrian Main Street/DDA is involved in a six-week webinar course about merchandising, signage and how local businesses are promoted, Marks said. Since becoming a partner with Michigan Main Street, free technical services are provided to Adrian. A business primer service will be part of Adrian’s technical service this year, Marks said, informing the DDA of best practices and how to make the best use of available spaces downtown.

Along with Marks, there are 13 individuals serving the city of Adrian on its Main Street/DDA board of directors. Jeff Rising is a business owner and one of the members of the Adrian Main Street/DDA board.

“I volunteer because I want to be part of the positive change in my city,” Rising said in the impact report. “Being close to the action, knowing what is happening and being able to have input in the direction of the downtown area makes me feel like I’m actually doing something to better the quality of life for my family and all of the citizens of this great city.”

A list of events held in downtown Adrian in 2022-23 includes First Fridays, the Adrian City Market, Ladies Night, Artalicious, Back to the Bricks car show, downtown trick-or-treating, Welcome Back Bash for local college students and the Comstock Christmas Riverwalk tree lighting and holiday lights parade. In total, these events brought in 47,850 people in event attendance, Main Street said.

The Michigan Main Street Program aims to create communities distinguished by a “sense of place.” The rationale is based on a range of studies that shows investing in creating a “sense of place” is an integral part of developing vibrant downtowns and commercial districts, thereby making the state economically stronger and culturally diverse.

