Impact Sound Insulation Acoustic Mat Market to Hit $4.3 Bn by 2026; Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the impact sound insulation acoustic mat market which estimates the market valuation for impact sound insulation acoustic mat will cross USD 4.3 billion by 2026. The growth for the products in commercial buildings shall augment the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing penetration of the product mainly in the developing regions of Asia Pacific shall open up new opportunities in the market in the coming years.

The construction industry in developed markets will have a more positive outlook as soon as the global pandemic crisis subdues, and household incomes improve. In developed regions such as Europe and North America, the remodeling of old infrastructure has not met the pack of deterioration. This has increased the demand for soft coverings used for dust-binding, good impact noise-reducing effect, and as insulators providing comfort & warmth with pleasing aesthetics.

The growing demand for innovative acoustic solutions in both residential and commercial sectors shall also positively contribute to the overall market size. Proficient players in the market such as Getzner Limited are constantly investing in research and development expenditure for development of products with excellent impact sound insulation characteristics. The company mostly produces acoustic mats of impact insulation using recyclable materials which not only reduces their production cost but also adheres to the stringent environmental regulations.

Commercial is likely to account for close to 65% of the global impact sound insulation acoustic mat market in 2026. Rubber and foam materials are widely used in the commercial sector to ensure high degree of impact insulation in the buildings.

Industrial application is another major segment and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the review period. This growth can be attributed to the propelling usage of rubber acoustic products in several production and warehousing facilities. Proliferating industrialization in emerging economies coupled with the development of new products for application in the industrial sector will further support industry growth over the projected timeframe.

Some of the major findings in impact sound insulation acoustic mat market report include:

Rubber and Foam are the most revenue-generating sector of the overall market.



The rubber was the major material in 2019 and shall exhibit a CAGR of over 7.5% during 2020-2026.



Proficient Industry participants are focused on capacity expansion and joint venture strategies to earn a larger market share in the market.



The market is highly fragmented in nature and has a medium barrier level for new entrants.

The North America impact sound insulation acoustic flooring mat market will showcase considerable growth and generate revenues of over USD 1.5 billion in 2026. The massive regional market will be due to adopt these products in several residential and commercial development projects. Growing commercial and residential development projects across the region coupled with the presence of several global acoustic product manufacturers in the region will further support market growth over the projected timeframe.

The recovery of the real-estate sector in the region is expected to drive the demand for acoustic flooring insulation products. Europe was the largest revenue-generating region in 2019 and is anticipated to continue leading throughout the forecast period.

