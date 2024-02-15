Impact weather: Rain changes to snow on Friday

TechCrunch

In July 2021, someone sent Google a batch of malicious code that could be used to hack Chrome, Firefox, and PCs running Windows Defender. More than a year later in November 2022, Google’s Threat Analysis Group, the company’s team that investigates government-backed threats, published a blog post analyzing those exploits and the Heliconia framework. Google’s researchers concluded that the code belonged to Variston, a Barcelona-based startup that was unknown to the public.