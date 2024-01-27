Impact Weather: Rain returns
WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan has your forecast.
It's rarely easy to buy a home. And if you can find a house you love, the question becomes: Is now a good time to buy?
The S&P 500 is very top heavy, with Big Tech and the Magnificent Seven accounting for the vast majority of gains. But it's been that way for quite some time now as investors wait for the market to broaden.
Wall Street lenders kicked off fourth quarter earnings, seen as a crucial chance for stocks to shake off the losses built in the year so far.
Much of the U.S. is bracing for more extreme winter weather over the next week. Jay Bonafede, communications director for the American Red Cross, spoke to Yahoo News about how people should prepare for extreme winter weather.
Worldwide economic growth is set to slow for the third straight year in 2024 before rebounding in 2025, defying fears of a recession.
Behind the storm, an arctic blast from the polar vortex will send temperatures plunging to potentially record lows for much of the country.
The weather forecast for two games this weekend is a key factor.
Wall Street forecasts have been trying to chase the market higher. But the market's rally has these forecasts actually tempering optimism about stocks in 2024.
Several storm systems are threatening most regions of the U.S. with heavy rainfall, flooding, tornadoes and "ferocious" blizzard conditions.
Cold weather can mean your driving range is reduced and charging time is increased. Here's what you can do about it.
Hydrogen has always been presented by automakers and politicians as an alternate clean-energy option for electric vehicles, but it's never really caught on. There has been so much focus on battery-powered electric vehicles over the last few years that it seemed like hydrogen might be left in the proverbial dust. Perhaps no company is more married to hydrogen power than Nikola.
Moose in Canada have a habit of stopping on the highways and licking salt off cars, and risk getting struck by other vehicles.
Nanoplastics are more prevalent in bottled water than scientists originally thought — and it could have an impact on your health. Here's what to know.
Tesla's once-leading solar business is in decline, according to the latest figures from its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings report. Although high interest rates slowed solar growth in some markets, Tesla's shrinkage came as the United States notched a record year overall; the U.S. added 33 gigawatts of solar capacity in 2023, per estimates from SEIA, a solar industry group. It was a bad year for Tesla solar — its worst since 2020.
With its telescoping handle, swivel head and LED lights, this tool is about to make your winter mornings a lot more pleasant.
In 2023, the effects of climate change were so pronounced that scientists confirmed it would be the warmest year in recorded history before December even began.
Ominous weather lurked outside and even made its way under the domed roof at NRG Stadium.
A 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark while vacationing in the Bahamas, raising the tally of shark encounters, some deadly, in recent months.
BlackRock's purchase of Global Infrastructure Partners hinges on a belief in the importance of infrastructure as a key asset for investors in the coming years.
The company began as a research project some 15 years ago at the University of Bordeaux. CEO and co-founder Ludovic Quinault and his team were looking into monitoring the health of bivalves, a category of marine animals found all over the world in both fresh and salt water. Quinault found that a simple, non-invasive sensor attached to the clam or oyster's shell can monitor everything from feeding to reproduction and stress responses like suddenly shutting or failing to open at the normal time.