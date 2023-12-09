Impact weather: Scattered storms develop
WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan has the latest on storms on this Saturday.
WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan has the latest on storms on this Saturday.
USC's season really was that bad.
It's time to dig deep this week, as the focus is on adding lightly rostered players who could still pop on your fantasy basketball team.
Advanced noise cancellation meets high-fidelity sound in these gift-ready headphones. Fans 'love the lightness' too!
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap the Pacers’ win over the Bucks and the Lakers’ win over the Pelicans, and then preview Saturday’s NBA In-Season Tournament Final between the Pacers and Lakers.
The "Greedy" singer, 20, is climbing the pop charts.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
Remember the pre-COVID economy? It's finally back.
The U.S. and Mexico formally submitted their bid Friday.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 14 of the fantasy football season!
It includes Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods.
Grok, a ChatGPT competitor developed by xAI, Elon Musk’s AI startup, has officially launched on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. Grok began rolling out late this afternoon to X Premium Plus subscribers in the U.S., "Premium Plus" being X's plan that costs $16 per month for ad-free access to the social network. Longtime subscribers will get priority access to Grok, X said, with the rollout expected to wrap up in the next week.
The Patriots picked up their third win of the season on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.
Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde open up the mailbag on today’s show to answer the most pressing questions from listeners about the current state college football.
With the news that Microsoft’s Copilot is getting OpenAI’s latest models and a new code interpreter, it’s clear the battle over the future of AI is increasingly being fought at the developer and engineering level. If you can get developers hooked on “your” AI Copilot, then you will be able to better sell into that market and, bluntly, keep the addicts coming back for more. As a result of the latest announcements, Copilot will be able to better understand queries and offer better responses, Yusuf Mehdi, EVP and consumer chief marketing officer at Microsoft, told the media recently.
Last year, Apple launched a special new protection for at-risk users — such as journalists and activists — called Lockdown Mode, designed to limit some regular iPhone, iPad, Mac and Watch features with the goal of minimizing the possibility of a successful cyberattack. A year later, Apple said it is not aware of any successful hack against someone using Lockdown Mode. The comment was made by a senior Apple engineer on a call with reporters on Wednesday in response to a question by TechCrunch.
If you love RPGs and retro gaming, then you'll enjoy these three new titles made for the Game Boy or emulators.
Meta’s Oversight Board says it will fast-track two cases dealing with content takedowns on Facebook and Instagram related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
A surely satisfying victory for Smart further set expectations for a deep March run at Marquette.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Facebook Messenger is getting default end-to-end encryption through the latest update, along with a few other handy new features.