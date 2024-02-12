Impact weather: Wave of rain could turn to wet snow from day into Monday night
Impact weather: Wave of rain could turn to wet snow from day into Monday night
Impact weather: Wave of rain could turn to wet snow from day into Monday night
The stories you need to start your day: California’s record rainfall, King Charles’s cancer diagnosis and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The Chiefs faced a narrow path to victory that required execution in critical moments and a few breaks to go their way.
McEntire's anthem also featured some significant gambling controversy.
'I'm just sick of it': Zach Johnson, Jordan Spieth, other pros have had enough of the unruly Phoenix gallery.
US Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler has ordered Elon Musk to comply with the SEC's subpoena and testify again in its investigation of his Twitter takeover. Musk failed to appear for a previous testimony and challenged the SEC's subpoena, calling it harassment.
One fan even said it's such good quality, it's 'as if it was bought from Lululemon.'
If pizza is your love language, this little gadget will make you swoon.
Also on mega-markdown: a popular cordless vac for more than $170 off, Serta cooling pillows for just $10 a pop and so much more.
No need to count sheep when you upgrade your bedding for a better sleep.
Hey, folks, welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the last few days in tech. This week, social network Bluesky opened for anyone to join -- which feels appropriate here in NYC, given the sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures we've been enjoying. For those more inclined to while away the days indoors -- and contemplating a Vision Pro purchase -- Brian published his review.
Lack of direction from Congress on the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024 could complicate filing season for millions of taxpayers.
Experts said that knowing how much money you have saved impacts everything else about retirement readiness.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
NFL fans will watch "Thursday Night Football" and a playoff game on Amazon Prime next season.
People who spend a lot of time on social media have noticed that the online world is creeping more and more into the physical one.
The 21-year-old was honored in a ceremony Friday.
Upgrade your space (or make someone's day!) with finds from Le Creuset, Staub, Viking, Ugg and more.
Check out these bouquets from Farmgirl Flowers, 1-800-Flowers and more online services, all of which have been tested and reviewed.
Super Bowls are usually won and lost in the margins, and these matchups promise to be impactful.
Save over $100 on tons of gorgeous baubles to make this V-Day special.