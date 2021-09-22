IMPACT2030 Transforming Lives and Communities Report

·1 min read

NEW YORK

NEW YORK, September 22, 2021 /3BL Media/ - The Transforming Lives and Communities Report from IMPACT2030 explores how companies are channelling pro-bono, skills-based and hands-on employee volunteer service to help address the global challenges that the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) seek to remedy—ending poverty, fighting inequality and tackling climate change.

The Report highlights what can be achieved when community engagement and employee volunteer service programs are integrated throughout a company’s culture and business functions—with impact data and results tied to business priorities. The companies featured in the Report are (alphabetically):

Anglo American

Google

Pfizer

Bank of America

Hasbro

PwC

Berkshire Bank

Iberdrola

SAP

Citi

Johnson & Johnson

Singtel

DirecTV

Linklaters

TCS

DP World

Medtronic

TD Bank

UPS

With the pandemic curtailing in-person employee volunteer engagement, the Report also highlights how companies have expanded virtual skills-based volunteer service models, broadening opportunities for their people to engage in new and substantive ways to support racial, health, gender, and environmental justice.” said Sue Stephenson, Co-Founder of IMPACT2030.

“The effective achievement of the 2030 Agenda, no matter how ambitious or transformational, would be limited without well-facilitated engagement by the private sector and its people,” said William Kennedy, Senior Programme Officer, United Nations Office for Partnerships. “By activating the skills and expertise of their employees through volunteer action, companies around the world are contributing a dynamic and vital resource to advance the Sustainable Development Goals.”

About IMPACT 2030Anchored by SDG 17, Partnership for the Goals, the IMPACT2030 Initiative was founded in 2015 on the belief that when companies join forces to harness the passion and expertise of their employees as a force for good, they can change the world. The Transforming Lives and Communities Report concludes the work of IMPACT2030, with its open-source tools and resources available at www.impact2030.com to enable its shared ambition to continue.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Realized Worth on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/impact2030-transforming-lives-and-communities-report-418928297

