'Impactful winter storm with accumulating snowfall' possible Monday for most of Kansas

Snow may greet Kansas legislators when they reconvene at 2 p.m. Monday in Topeka.

Most of Kansas, including Topeka, will see the potential for an "impactful winter storm with accumulating snowfall" Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service's Topeka office said in a graphic posted early Thursday on its website.

All of the state except its northwest corner will see the potential for accumulating snow, the graphic said.

"Uncertainty remains on the exact track of the system and how much snow the area could receive," it said. "Monitor the forecast in the upcoming days for more detailed and updated information."

The National Weather Service's Topeka office posted this graphic early Thursday on its website describing the potential for an "impactful winter storm" affecting most of Kansas early next week.

The weather service as of Thursday morning was predicting a 90% chance for precipitation Monday in Topeka, with that consisting of "rain, possibly mixed with snow."

A high temperature near 38 degrees was forecast, with winds coming from the east at around 15 mph and gusting as high as 25 mph.

Forecasters predict a low of 26 and an 80% chance of rain and snow Monday night, followed by a high near 34 and a 30% chance of snow Tuesday.

Light snow expected Friday

Forecasters predict Topeka will see a 60% chance of precipitation Friday, with "new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible," said the website of the weather service's Topeka office.

Temperatures that day are expected to top out at near 37 degrees.

Friday night's forecast calls for a 40% chance of snow, mainly before midnight.

A defense fog advisory was in effect until 11 a.m. Thursday in north-central and northeast Kansas, including Topeka.

Visibility of a quarter mile or less was expected, the weather service said.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Forecasters monitor potential 'impactful winter storm' for Kansas