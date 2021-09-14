Impacts felt along the Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches
Powerful wind gusts, rising storm surge and heavy rain slammed the Gulf Coast on Monday evening as Tropical Storm Nicholas bore down on Texas.
Powerful wind gusts, rising storm surge and heavy rain slammed the Gulf Coast on Monday evening as Tropical Storm Nicholas bore down on Texas.
Tropical Storm Nicholas is set to dump a torrential amount of rain on the Texas coast in the next two days.
HEADS UP! From Galveston to Fort Bend County, here's how leaders around the Houston area are preparing for severe weather.
Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was built decades before global warming was top of mind.
Tropical Storm Nicholas was bringing heavy rains, strong winds and storm surges to parts of the central and upper Texas coasts as it neared the state on Monday night, per the National Hurricane Center. Threat level: The strengthening storm was expected to make landfall along the central Texas coast, as a possible hurricane, the NHC said in an 8 p.m. update.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTropical Storm #Nicholas is nearly a hurr
The storm, which was churning just off the Gulf Coast, "could be near hurricane intensity level at landfall," the National Hurricane Center said.
“I’m 81 years old and I said, ‘Do I have to start over?’” a retired postal worker and South Lake Tahoe resident said. “I didn’t eat for three or four days until I realized I hadn’t eaten."
Tropical Storm Nicholas gathered strength Monday and threatened to blow ashore in Texas as a hurricane that could bring up to 20 inches of rain to parts of the Gulf Coast, including the same area hit by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and storm-battered Louisiana.
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuation orders for some residents due to a wildfire raging in Sequoia National Park.
A late-summer chill will descend over the Prairies this week. Calgary could dip close to the freezing mark on Wednesday and snowflakes may find their way into areas along the foothills.
Several communities remain flooded and without power after a strong typhoon battered the Philippines' northernmost islands, the authorities said on Sunday, displacing thousands of people. Typhoon Chanthu, which at one point was categorised by the Philippine weather bureau as a category 5 storm, has weakened after powering into the northernmost region, including the Batanes island group, on Saturday, the weather bureau said. "It's one of the strongest typhoons I've felt," said Dennis Ballesteros Valdez, a resident of Sabtang town in the province of Batanes, which is often pummelled by powerful typhoons.
A 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit the Thousand Oaks area Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring an area of the Atlantic basin just off the southeastern coast of the United States for the possibility of tropical development during the middle to late week that, regardless of whether it strengthens into a named storm, could stir up dangerous surf and trigger tropical downpours along the coast of the Carolinas. On the heels of the formation of Tropical Storm Nicholas over the Gulf of Mexico, a feature just off the Southeast coast could be the n
A wave will move off the coast of Africa where it has a high chance of development within the next 5 days.
Any time three inches of rain is predicted to fall in the area, local officials have to adhere to lake lowering procedures.
A 67-year-old California man that attempted to jump across a cove of frothing water is presumed dead after witnesses could not pull him to safety.
Tropical Storm Nicholas will push rain our way
The spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect that must be reported to the USDA if discovered, was part of a 4-H insect display from Thomas County.
A downsized, upcycled barn in Highland Park is transformed into one of L.A.'s greenest ADUs. Take a tour inside. It may inspire your next design.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture tweeted they had located the third Asian giant "murder hornet" nest of 2021.
CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli has a look at where Tropical Storm Nicholas is heading and how much rainfall is expected.