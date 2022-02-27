🌱 Impacts of Russian Invasion + First Senate Debate + NCSU Vigil

Happy National Public Sleeping Day Raleigh!

Here are the top stories in Raleigh today:

As U.S. and NATO allies announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russia's financial system, rallies were held cross the globe to support Ukraine, including in Raleigh. With many Raleigh and North Carolina residents maintaining ties to Ukraine, residents are on edge and attempting to maintain constant communication with family and friends. (abc11) A North Carolina state lawmaker took to twitter, calling on the state's ABC board stop selling Russian-made vodka. Senator Michael Garrett posted about the request as the Russia invasion into Ukraine continues. In his letter to the board, Garrett says that "While this move may seem small and symbolic, I believe that stopping the sale of Russian-made vodka in N.C. will show the world where the residents of our state stand." (CBS17) Three North Carolina Republican U.S. Senate candidates held their first televised debate on Saturday. The participants included former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory, former Greensboro-Area U.S. Representative Mark Walker, and combat veteran Marjorie K. Eastman. The three candidates highlighted their views on the COVID-19 pandemic response, Russian aggression in Ukraine, President Joe Biden's economic handling, and directed attacks on Ted Budd who was not in attendance, but attending the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, FL. (WRAL) A vigil was held at NC State's Free Expression Tunnel on Saturday in honor of Cody McLaggan. A new mural was painted to honor his life, and friends gathered to remember his kindness. McLaggan was killed on February 18 in the Food Lion parking lot on Western Boulevard, and James Christopher Anderson has been charged with the murder. (abc11) The Feed Their Legacy Food Drive took place on Saturday in honor of three Muslim students that were fatally shot back in 2015. The deaths of Deah Shaddy Barakat, Yusor Mohammad Abu-Salha, and Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha have inspired friends and family to continue their legacy through various efforts. The food drive was inspired by one of Deah's last social media posts showing him and wife, Yusor giving food and dental supplies to homeless. (AboutIslam)

Story continues

Today in Raleigh:

Story Time and Craft at Little Doodles (11:00am)

Free Play Monday at Side Quest Game Lounge (5:00pm-11:00pm) & Game Night at Tin Roof (6:00pm-11:00pm)

PineCone Bluegrass Jam at Transfer Co. (7:00pm-9:00pm)

Trivia : Standard Beer + Food (7:00pm), Alamo Drafthouse (7:00pm-9:00pm), Krafty's Garner (7:00pm), Fortnight Brewing Cary (7:30pm-9:30pm), TraLi (8:00pm), Doherty's Cary (8:00pm-10:00pm)

Karaoke at Raleigh Beer Garden (8:00pm-11:00pm)

From my notebook:

It's National Public Sleep Day and while today celebrates dozing off on the bus or in a park, I want to acknowledge some of the resources in Raleigh if you're unable to catch a good night's sleep due to housing insecurity.

Standard Food+Bar is hosting a charity night for Oak City Soccer tonight starting at 6:00pm.

NC Poor People's Campaign is hosting a Moral Monday news conference to announce plans for this Moral Monday at 11:00am.

— CJ Fullford

This article originally appeared on the Raleigh Patch