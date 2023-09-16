Impacts from 'still dangerous' Lee hit New England: Trees toppled, power lines down

Residents of coastal New England and eastern Canada were bracing for hurricane-force winds, "life-threatening" surf and potential flooding as Lee, now a post-tropical cyclone, made its way toward land on Saturday.

The storm had already toppled trees and cut power to tens of thousands Saturday morning from Maine to Nova Scotia. Though was no longer classified as a hurricane, its winds were still at hurricane strength.

Lee is expected to make landfall "at or just below hurricane strength" around midday in western Nova Scotia, the National Hurricane Center said, then turn toward the northeast and move across Atlantic Canada in the evening and through Sunday, weakening as it goes.

Hurricane and tropical storm conditions are affecting parts of coastal New England, with heavy rainfall that can produce flooding in the eastern parts of Massachusetts and Maine, where a state of emergency has been declared, plus the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

"The strong winds are likely to lead to downed trees and potential power outages," the hurricane center said.

Life-threatening surf and rip currents were also a danger along the East Coast, Atlantic Canada, Bermuda, the Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos Islands, Hispaniola, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the northern Leeward Islands this weekend.

EASTPORT, MAINE - SEPTEMBER 16: A pine tree lies across power lines after it was knocked over due to Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee on Sept. 16, 2023, in Eastport, Maine. Formerly a hurricane, the storm was downgraded, but forecasters say it will remain large and dangerous. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776033164 ORIG FILE ID: 1684651684

What's a post-tropical cyclone?

Lee completed its transition from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone Saturday morning, still with 80 mph hurricane-force winds.

What is a post-tropical cyclone? It's when a hurricane loses its tropical characteristics and becomes more "extra-tropical," associated with fronts and a larger wind field, said meteorologist Sara Johnson, with the National Weather Service in Gray/Portland, Maine. Post-tropical cyclones can still carry heavy winds and rains, the weather service says.

"Please do not let the naming convention detract from the still dangerous storm which is expected to bring strong winds and dangerous seas to the area," Johnson said.

Where is Lee now?

Saturday at 11 a.m., Lee was about 105 miles south-southeast of Eastport, Maine, and 150 miles west-southwest of Halifax, Nova Scotia, moving north at 22 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Rain and wind in coastal New England

Coastal parts of New England states are already seeing strong winds and are expecting potential localized flooding, forecasters said.

Wind gusts have been recorded up to 62 mph in the very coastal parts of Massachusetts, the National Weather Service in Boston said Saturday morning. "Further across the interior it's been a relatively quiet start to the weekend other than light rain and breezy winds," the weather service said.

In eastern Massachusetts and Maine, between 1 and 4 inches of rain is expected on Saturday, the hurricane center said.

"The combination of storm surge and tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline," the hurricane center said.

