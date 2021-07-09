Impaired driver arrested after causing fatal crash in Largo, police say

LARGO — A 23-year-old Georgia man was arrested Thursday on a DUI manslaughter charge after he ran a red light and crashed into another car, killing the driver, police said.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. when the driver of a Jeep Wrangler ran a red light at the intersection of Walsingham Road and N 137th Street and crashed into a southbound Toyota Prius, according to Largo police. A woman driving the Prius was taken to a local hospital and died from her injuries, police said. Police have not released her name.

The driver of the Jeep, who was not injured, showed signs of impairment and was arrested on charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide. Police did not release his name but Pinellas County jail records show Aveon Tre Harris of Demorest, Ga. was arrested by the Largo Police Department on those charges Thursday evening and booked into jail early Friday.

Harris was being held in jail Friday with bail set at $60,000, records show.