Impaired driver fatally struck man who fell out of wheelchair on LI road: SCPD

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver was allegedly high on drugs when he fatally struck a man who fell out of his wheelchair on a Long Island road Saturday night, police said.

Nicholas Doxtader, 25, was driving a Chevy Suburban when he allegedly hit and killed Raymond Hubbard, 33, in front of 541 Middle County Rd. in Coram at around 10:15 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Hubbard was crossing the street when he fell out of the chair in the middle of the roadway, police said. The victim died at the scene.

Doxtander was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, police said. His arraignment was pending on Sunday.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.

