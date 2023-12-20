Impaired driver who hit, killed Royal Palm Beach teens at bus stop sentenced, license revoked

WEST PALM BEACH — A driver who struck and killed two Royal Palm Beach High School students standing at a bus stop in 2022 pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI manslaughter on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Prosecutors recommended Angel Lopez be sentenced to eight years in prison for the deaths of 15-year-olds Tiana Johnson and Wazir Chand. Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen obliged, revoking Lopez’s driver’s license for life and cementing what one victim's mother called a "weak plea deal."

"Eight years is a slap in our face," Tiana's aunt told the judge. "Eight years, no justice is served at all."

Angel Lopez, the driver accused in a 2021 crash that killed two Royal Palm Beach High School students at his plea agreement at the Palm Beach County Courthouse December 19, 2023 in West Palm Beach.

Judges may accept or reject a proposed plea deal and are often confronted with competing wishes of victims' families. Tiana's aunt and mother, Renee Branch, voiced their disappointment during Lopez's sentencing hearing but did not ask Gillen to reject the deal.

Wazir's family watched and wept from the courtroom gallery. Neither Rondell Lawrence nor Khoi Phan, two teenagers who were injured in the crash, attended the hearing.

Crash report: DUI driver didn't apply brakes once

The four teens were struck by Lopez's Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV on March 22, 2022, while they stood at a bus stop at Cypress Lakes Avenue and Crestwood Boulevard in Royal Palm Beach. The car, which Lopez drove at 50 mph, rolled over once before righting itself. Lopez stumbled out of the driver's seat.

Tiana and Wazir sustained traumatic head injuries and died at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach. Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Lopez had higher-than-therapeutic levels of the sedative temazepam and anti-anxiety medication oxazepam in his system at the time of the wreck.

Latchmie Sing cries during the plea hearing for Angel Lopez, December 19, 2023 in West Palm Beach. Lopez was charged with crashing his SUV into four students killing two of them while they were waiting for the bus. Sing's son, Wazir Chand and Tiana Johnson were killed in the crash.

Lopez apologized at his sentencing hearing. He pleaded guilty to two counts of driving under the influence in addition to the two counts of DUI manslaughter. Assistant State Attorney Amy Berkman dropped two counts of vehicular homicide against him in exchange for his plea.

The prosecutor said later that the plea agreement was done with the cooperation and agreement of the victims’ families. She said it took into consideration "all of the facts and circumstances" of the case, including Lopez's impairment from his prescribed sleep-aid medication and his lack of criminal history.

"This was a tragedy that deeply affected the lives of four families, and we considered all of their feelings concerning the resolution of this case," she said. "We hope they can obtain a measure of closure with regards to the criminal sentence.”

Tiana's mother told the judge that her daughter's death was the worst day of her life. The day her killer pleaded guilty, she said, was, too.

Hannah Phillips covers criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Judge sentences driver who hit, killed high school students at bus stop