Impaired driver sentenced to prison for St. Paul crash that killed girlfriend

An impaired driver was sentenced to nearly six years in prison Monday for crashing a stolen SUV in St. Paul in February, a wreck that killed his girlfriend.

Devin Markus Chase, 31, had pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide while under the influence of a controlled substance in connection with the Feb. 4 crash on Cretin Avenue that killed Randi Lee Stone, 30, of Minneapolis.

Chase told police he and Stone and others bought methamphetamine and heroin in Minneapolis the morning of the crash and drove around all day smoking the drugs, the charges say. He said he’d been living in the Nissan Rogue SUV, but denied knowing it was stolen.

The driver of a Nissan Altima that Chase crashed into around 4 p.m. told police he was going south on Cretin Avenue and approaching Mississippi River Boulevard when he saw the SUV headed toward him at a high rate of speed and cross over the center line. The two vehicles collided.

Stone was found in the vehicle, and it appeared she hadn’t been wearing a seatbelt, the charges say. Officers recovered drug paraphernalia, Alprazolam and tinfoil from the Rogue.

Chase, who had a dislocated hip, told police he couldn’t remember much about the crash. At first, he told paramedics that Stone’s sister was driving, then later told police that a man also living in the Rogue was the driver.

‘What’s done is done’

Chase agreed to the 67-month prison sentence as part of a plea agreement he reached with the prosecution on the same day a jury trial was set to begin. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed two other charges in the case: criminal vehicular homicide by operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner and motor vehicle theft.

When it came time to address the court, Chase said that he was “sorry for the whole situation.”

“I wish I could go back,” he said. “What’s done is done. … I have to deal with the consequences now.”

He will receive credit for 209 days already served in custody.

Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan called the crash “tragic” and said he was “rather heartbroken” that none of Stone’s family members or friends were in the courtroom to give victim impact statements.

“I am a big believer in redemption,” the judge said to Chase, “and I hope you are, too.”

Chase has 25 prior convictions that date back to 2010, including criminal vehicular operation for a hit-and-run while under the influence of alcohol in Anoka County in 2015. His recent felony convictions include domestic assault in 2021 and 2017 and drug possession in 2018.

