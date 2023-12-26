Impaired driver suspected in 3-car pileup in Oregon that left 2 kids, 5 adults critical

Seven people, including two children, were critically hurt in a Christmas Day pileup that started with a impaired driver near Hermiston.

Details about the crash remain sparse but the crash happened about 5 p.m. Monday.

The suspected impaired driver was speeding south on Umatilla River Road and hit a northbound vehicle, according to a Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office news release. A third car heading south swerved to avoid hitting the back of the first car and ended up hitting the northbound vehicle.

Multiple medical and fire officials worked to extricate and treat nine patients from the vehicles. Seven of them including two children under 10 years old were in critical condition.

Several were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland and Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning it wasn’t prepared to release any more information about the crash, any arrests or the condition of the injured.

The sheriff’s office had help from the Oregon State Police, Hermiston police and Stanfield police, as well as Umatilla County Fire District 1, according to the release.

The road was closed for about four hours during the investigation, Capt. Sterrin Ward told the Tri-City Herald.