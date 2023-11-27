Impaired driving is deadly, but lawsuits argue false arrests also have big consequences

Driving under the influence carries serious consequences in Colorado.

About one-third of fatal crashes on Colorado roads involved an impaired driver last year, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. In Larimer County, impaired driving contributed to more than half of the fatal crashes in 2021, according to the county coroner's office.

“In 2022, about 700 Colorado roadway users didn’t make it home, to their jobs, to their families,” CDOT Highway Safety Manager Glenn Davis said. “There’s a lot of factors in that, but we know that about 30% of those crashes (statewide) involved impaired drivers and that’s something that absolutely did not need to happen. Colorado roadway users deserve better.”

But a Northern Colorado attorney and her clients are also pointing out that being falsely accused of DUI can also carry serious consequences.

Five people, represented by civil rights attorney Sarah Schielke, have filed six total lawsuits against two former Northern Colorado police officers — five against former Fort Collins officer Jason Haferman and one against former Loveland officer William Gates — alleging those officers wrongfully arrested them for DUI.

Despite the DUI charges being dismissed in these cases, Schielke said her clients faced issues at work and with their families simply because they were accused of driving under the influence.

“The consequences for DUI don’t start after your conviction,” Schielke said.

In the lawsuits and in speaking with the Coloradoan, Schielke said law enforcement officers are encouraged to make DUI arrests — with state and federal funding available so officers can work overtime DUI enforcement shifts — without much oversight for the quality of those arrests. She also claims officers are directly and indirectly incentivized to make DUI arrests.

But Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda denies that he gives any incentives to officers to rack up DUI arrests.

“We don’t give awards for DUI enforcement, not in Fort Collins,” Swoboda said. “There are zero extra incentives for officers making DUI arrests.”

That may be true for individual officers, but law-enforcement agencies do have an incentive to conduct the emphasis patrols in the name of public safety. The federal and state funds distributed by CDOT to departments for extra DUI enforcements that Schielke said encourages false accusations is considered "one of our best tools to keep our roadways safer," by CDOT and law enforcement, Davis said.

'Nothing I could do or say would change it'

When Harris Elias was pulled over by Haferman on Dec. 3, 2021, he said he knew "almost immediately" that this stop wasn't going to go well for him.

Elias was turning right onto South College Avenue from Laurel Street after having dinner with his 15-year-old son when he was stopped. Elias told the Coloradoan he didn't see a pedestrian behind a power box on the southwest corner start to walk across the street, so he made a wide turn to avoid the pedestrian.

But when Haferman pulled him over, Elias said Haferman told him he smelled alcohol on Elias' breath. Elias denied having any alcohol that night.

Elias refused to answer Haferman's questions, knowing from experience "nothing I could do or say would change" the outcome. After all, it wasn't the first time Elias was wrongfully accused of impaired driving, he said. In January 2020, Elias was arrested by Loveland police officer William Gates. Charges against him were dismissed in both cases, according to his pending lawsuits against both former officers. The criminal cases do not appear in online court records.

Elias said he feels like DUI is the only crime you can be charged with where a person is considered guilty until you're proven innocent. He said his personal and professional lives were both negatively impacted by these DUI allegations.

Because Elias had his son with him when Haferman accused him of DUI, Haferman also arrested Elias for child abuse. While waiting for the blood test results to come back, Elias was prohibited from being in a car with anyone under the age of 18, including his own children, without an ignition interlock system, which he said was incredibly difficult as a single parent and sole caretaker for his son.

This also prevented him from driving his son and his friends to extra-curricular activities, which he normally did, so he said he was forced to explain the accusations to neighbors, friends and family.

“(My son and I) have a pretty trusting relationship, but it undermines the trust of a developing teenager,” Elias said of the allegations. “As a parent, trust is everything, but when it gets undermined by wrongful accusations it’s really challenging and really hurtful.”

Harris Elias, a Fort Collins resident who was wrongfully arrested for a DUI, poses for a portrait near the site of his arrest at the corner of Laurel Street and College Avenue on Oct. 18. His case was later dismissed after blood test results showed no alcohol or drugs detected.

Jesse Cunningham was also arrested by Haferman for suspected DUI in July 2021 and, because his children were with him as they were in the area on a family vacation, he also faced a child abuse charge.

"It was such a shock, I actually couldn't believe what was happening," Cunningham said.

Cunningham was driving through Fort Collins with his family when they came up on a multi-vehicle crash involving several motorcycles. Cunningham — who has experience as a military police officer — said he was the first person on the scene and helped save an injured motorcyclist's leg. But while waiting to give investigators their witness statements, Haferman approached him and told him another officer said Cunningham smelled like alcohol, Cunningham told the Coloradoan.

"To be immediately arrested after assisting someone in that manner and in those circumstances was pretty devastating," Cunningham said.

The day he was arrested, Cunningham said he and his family had learned a close family friend had died. The morning of the funeral, child protective services investigators came to their house to investigate because Cunningham had been charged with child abuse, Cunningham said. The trauma of this case has continued to impact him and his family, he said.

"These are lasting things that had an effect on my family that have not gone away," Cunningham said.

Internal investigation showed Haferman violated Fort Collins police policies

An internal investigation into the allegations against Haferman was initiated shortly after the five lawsuits were filed against him in April 2022. According to the report, Haferman had been assigned as the department's DUI officer from mid-2020 through May 2022.

Fort Collins police currently has one DUI officer, Swoboda said. That officer works nights into the early morning patrol shift and focuses on patrolling for impaired driving. That means that officer doesn't respond to regular calls for service like other patrol officers do, though they do make traffic stops for things other than impaired driving as they see it, Swoboda said.

"All that really means is this person is out there specifically looking for people who are impaired," Swoboda said.

Just like any opening the department, Swoboda said Fort Collins Police Services fills the DUI officer position by asking who is interested, interviewing those who apply and reviewing their performance reviews, prior work and specialty training.

Haferman was certified as a Standardized Field Sobriety Testing instructor and attended a two-day Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement training, which focused on drug detection and covered four additional roadside sobriety tests, according to the internal investigation report.

After being assigned to DUI enforcement, Haferman told the internal investigator, his DUI arrests increased significantly. As a patrol officer in 2019, Haferman told the internal investigator, he made about 50 DUI arrests. In 2020, the year he was assigned to DUI enforcement, he made about 90, and in 2021 — his first and only full year as the department's DUI officer — he made about 190, according to Haferman.

The internal investigation report concluded that Haferman violated department policy by failing to follow proper procedure in conducting roadside sobriety tests, including conducting one of the tests incorrectly and incorrectly interpreting behaviors as a clue or indication of impairment. The report stated that Haferman “made poor decisions based on misinterpretation” of how to conduct some of these tests, and this “misplaced confidence” is why he made some of those arrests.

The internal investigator wrote that Haferman “said based on the totality of how many DUIs he’s conducted over the last two years, he didn’t feel like this was an issue because they were either spread out over time or they were unique and he believed he was doing good work; he said he didn’t have any reason to believe he wasn’t doing good work, based on no supervisors or experts in the field saying otherwise.”

Haferman resigned the day before a scheduled meeting with Swoboda to go over the findings of the internal investigation. Had he not resigned, Swoboda said he would have been fired, according to the report.

Schielke said that a lack of proper training and supervision contributed to these alleged false accusations against her clients, but also that officers are incentivized — formally and informally — to make DUI arrests.

"The department and system is set up to not only allow this to happen but to incentivize it," Elias said.

Gates, the other police officer to accuse Elias of DUI, is no longer with the Loveland Police Department. Despite a spokesperson at the time telling the Coloradoan an internal investigation would be conducted into the allegations against him, Loveland police recently said there was no internal investigation.

Gates was on a dedicated DUI enforcement patrol in Fort Collins while working in his role as a member of the Reduce All Impaired Driving inter-police agency task force. The task force was organized by CDOT in 2019 and was comprised of officers from Loveland Police Department, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and Windsor Police Department. Loveland police told the Coloradoan that the task force is no longer operating.

Swoboda said Fort Collins police were not involved in any interagency DUI task force, though he had been asked previously if he would like to assign an officer to join.

Enforcement periods: Incentive or 'one of our best tools'?

The Colorado Department of Transportation helps distribute funds annually to local law enforcement to participate in high-visibility enforcement periods, with the goal of preventing impaired driving and having extra officers patrolling to catch impaired drivers before there's a crash.

“That’s the ultimate goal, is we just don’t want people driving impaired,” CDOT Impaired Driving Enforcement Coordinator Brittany Janes said.

Fort Collins Police Services is one of more than 80 agencies statewide that receive funding distributed from CDOT to participate in these enforcement periods. These periods are selected using data to determine when impaired driving increases across the state, usually coinciding with holidays like the Fourth of July or Labor Day.

Enforcement periods “account for half of the impaired driving arrests that occur in Colorado," Janes said.

Fort Collins police received $16,000 this year, Swoboda said. Those funds go toward reimbursing the department for overtime hours officers work during these periods doing dedicated DUI enforcement. Loveland police received about $15,000 from this grant this year.

Of the 17 wrongful DUI arrests alleged in the lawsuits against Haferman, five occurred during these enforcement periods.

Swoboda also noted that Fort Collins Police Services has an overtime budget in the millions of dollars, so the funding from CDOT only represents a small portion of the department's overall overtime fund. Fort Collins police are granted overtime for other activities in addition to DUI enforcement, including speeding or reckless driving enforcement and special event security.

Officers are not given extra overtime opportunities or bonuses for high DUI arrest numbers, Swoboda said. Officers sign up to work overtime shifts, and a professional staff member assigns officers to those shifts, trying to spread out the hours evenly, Swoboda said.

A Fort Collins police corporal interviewed as part of the internal investigation into Haferman’s arrests said that “he has never had anyone in the time he has been with FCPS tell him he needed to make arrests,” since joining the department more than 15 years ago.

The incentive for making DUI arrests “is you’re keeping your roadways safer for the people that do the right thing,” Davis said.

A bill passed by the Colorado state legislature this year secures $1.5 million annually for CDOT to distribute to local law enforcement agencies to conduct additional DUI enforcement, Janes said.

Janes said they do look at an agency’s DUI arrest numbers in funding applications “to know that they are working the grant, but the funding decisions are actually based on the problem they have,” which includes looking at the number of DUI-related injuries or fatalities in the agency’s jurisdiction. They also look at the number of stops and the number of arrests an officer makes while working an overtime DUI enforcement shift when departments submit their reimbursement requests, “but we only look at that so we can understand what their work product was,” Janes said, and there’s no minimum requirement they are looking for.

Davis said these high-visibility enforcements are "one of our best tools to keep our roadways safer."

But Schielke claims that grant funding provided to departments for DUI enforcement encourages officers to make those arrests even if there isn’t enough evidence.

“There may not be a prize or trophy, but when you link the number of DUI arrests to how good of a job you’re doing, most people want to do a good job,” Schielke said.

Nuance of a 'none detected' blood test result

The internal investigation into Haferman's DUI arrests examined 11 cases between January 2021 and May 2022 where he made a DUI arrest based on the driver’s behavior and ability to complete the roadside sobriety tests, but their blood tests came back with a “none detected” result. Haferman was the arresting officer in 10 of those cases.

The lawsuits filed against Haferman include a timeline of a total of 17 alleged false DUI arrests Schielke believes Haferman made from November 2020 through April 2022.

Fort Collins Police Services officers made 504 DUI arrests in 2021, and 11 of those cases — 2.2% — had blood test results come back with no drugs or alcohol found, a department spokesperson previously told the Coloradoan. Haferman was involved in 191 of the DUI arrests that year, either as the primary arresting officer or supporting the DUI investigation.

Of the 11 Fort Collins police cases where blood test results came back with no alcohol or drugs detected, Haferman was involved in eight, police said.

But in some of these cases, other officers — either on scene or in reviewing Haferman's reports — agreed with Haferman's suspicion that the drivers may have been under the influence.

In one instance, a driver crashed into another car while making a lane change and stopped suddenly, causing a second crash. The Community Service Office who responded suspected the driver may be impaired, citing slurred and lethargic speech, according to Haferman’s internal investigation report. In another case, a person ran a stop sign and drove into a home. Police found prescription medication in the car, and the driver admitted to taking prescription drugs and muscle relaxers, but the blood test results came back with a “none detected” result for drugs and alcohol.

But the Colorado Bureau of Investigation lab’s basic blood test panel does not test for the drug found at the scene in that incident, according to the internal investigation report, and Haferman did not request additional blood tests.

“They can’t look for every drug and they can’t look for small levels of every drug,” the CBI program manager — whose name was redacted from the report — told the Fort Collins police internal investigator during a July 2022 interview. “... It’s like looking for a needle in a haystack.”

CBI’s basic blood panel looks for alcohol impairment and 14 different drugs or drug categories. If that comes back negative, no further testing is done unless it is specifically requested, according to the internal investigation report. Additional testing, including testing for the presence of prescription drugs, is sent out of the CBI lab and can be expensive.

CBI does not track how many tests it completes that come back with a “none detected” result, the CBI program manager told the internal investigator.

A director with the Colorado State University Analytical Toxicology Laboratory who was interviewed by the Fort Collins police internal investigator said blood tests typically look for 7-10 different types of drugs or drug categories, and synthetic versions of different drugs don’t look the same as the drug itself. For example, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid and doesn’t look like other opioids in a blood test, so both fentanyl and opioids are tested for, according to their interview summarized in the internal investigation report.

“That’s the biggest problem, keeping up with these synthetic drugs,” the lab director — whose name was also redacted — told the internal investigator.

A “none detected” result could also mean whatever was impairing the person while they were driving dissipated from their system before they were taken to the hospital and given the drug test, according to the lab director’s statements in the report.

Because some drugs may not be detectable through a basic blood panel, the lab director said law enforcement have to rely on a driver’s behavior and performance on roadside sobriety tests as well to determine probable cause for DUI. But each circumstance is different, and “not everything that looks like poor performance on roadsides is drug related,” the lab director said in the report.

A person could have a medical issue or just didn’t understand the instructions, for example.

Carl Sever was 73 when he was pulled over by Haferman for allegedly going too slow on Drake Road near the CSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital in July 2021. Sever's lawsuit against Haferman claims the officer falsely cited “normal human behavior” including slow speech and movement as signs of impairment, but Sever has a brain injury and knew he would fail the roadside tests. Sever said in an interview that Haferman didn't seem to care and arrested him anyway. Sever said he also told Haferman he had not consumed alcohol in 10 years and didn't use drugs, which the lawsuit claims Haferman failed to include in his report.

"Haferman was just convinced that I was intoxicated," Sever said in an interview.

Sever's case was eventually dismissed.

While there are situations like Sever's where other behavior gives someone the appearance they are impaired when they are not, the lab director told the internal investigator that, “if there are indications of impairment” the biggest reason for a "none detected" result “would be the tests are not detecting a number of readily available drugs.”

"Generally speaking, our officers are looking for the driving behavior," Swoboda said of DUI investigations.

Driving under the influence is prevalent in the community, Swoboda said, so officers' main priority is keeping the streets safe, and testing comes later. Breathalyzer and blood testing are typically done after someone is arrested, Swoboda said.

"People who are driving impaired cause so much damage and destruction and death in our community," Swoboda said. "I am proud that our officers are out there keeping our streets safe."

'There needs to be accountability'

The internal investigation determined that Haferman's actions may have caused "the public to lose confidence in the police department, (violated) the public trust or negatively (affected) the reputation of the Agency."

Schielke's clients tend to agree.

"It left me with a really bitter taste in my mouth," Sever said. "... I was brought up thinking cops were the good guys. I don't think that anymore."

While Sever said he lost months of his life dealing with the court process and monitored sobriety tests, what impacted him the most is what he gained from this experience: "I became angry and bitter, and I'm cynical and disillusioned about cops and authority. And that ain't right."

For Cunningham, this experience made him believe the entire court system was broken and filing a lawsuit with the "hope there is justice" is his way of trying to regain some belief in the system.

"There needs to be accountability," Cunningham said.

Elias said he is also seeking accountability from the departments through these lawsuits, claiming that there was "no oversight that would stop this from happening repeatedly" to him and the others who have filed lawsuits.

All six lawsuits are still pending in federal court, Schielke said.

