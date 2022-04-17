Impaired hit-and-run driver snaps power pole, Alpharetta police say

An impaired driver hit a power pole, snapping it and bringing down lines before driving away, Alpharetta Police said Sunday.

Roswell Street at Old Roswell Street and Milton Avenue at Marietta Street were blocked by the downed lines and broken pole. Drivers were told to avoid the area.

Police said witnesses described the driver who was later arrested. Police did not identify the driver or say what the charges would be.

Roswell St at Old Roswell St and Milton Ave at Marietta St are blocked due to a damaged power pole and downed power... Posted by Alpharetta Department of Public Safety on Sunday, April 17, 2022

