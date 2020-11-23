Impartner Chosen as a 2020 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner for Third Consecutive Year

Award continues a continuous stream of national and international recognition for Impartner, including recently being named a leader in the industry's top analyst report

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, today announced that for the third year in a row, it has been named a 2020 Red Herring Top 100 North America winner. The winners have been chosen from thousands of entrants, whittled down to hundreds presenting their companies at the virtual conference on November 17th and 18th. The event, led by Red Herring Chairman Alex Vieux, included two days of keynote speeches, discussions and finalist presentations.

Industry experts, insiders and journalists judged companies on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy and market penetration. Winners ran the gamut of verticals, from FinTech and artificial intelligence to security, IoT, and many more industries.

Red Herring's editors have been evaluating the world's tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry's hype to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring's storied history.

"2020's crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet," said Vieux. "North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience.

"What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting-edge sectors," added Vieux. "We believe Impartner embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Impartner should be proud of its achievement - the competition was incredibly strong. Red Herring is dedicated to support Impartner's continued path to success and innovation."

"As we move from this tumultuous year and into 2021, the channel has never been more important to helping companies have feet on the ground when they can no longer be there in person," said Impartner CMO Kerry Desberg. "We are proud to be recognized as a Red Herring Top 100 company for the third time as a channel management technology leader, which is the choice of corporations worldwide that turn to us to help them accelerate the performance of their channel."

This award continues a steady stream of national and international recognition for Impartner including recently being named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2020 report, which is available for a download here. For a demo or to request a POC of Impartner's award-winning technology, click here.

About Impartner

Impartner is a global leading provider of channel management platform and the fastest-growing pure-play Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. The company's flagship PRM solution is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com, or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20 and for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465.

