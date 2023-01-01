‘Impatient thief’ in Florida fumbles clothing heist, kicks store door and pushes employee

A thief was caught on surveillance video taking out his anger on a locked door at a Florida clothing store after he fumbled a robbery. Now, Florida authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the "impatient thief" that made off with hundreds of dollars worth of clothing.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the subject entered the Rainbow store at 3021 North State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes, at about 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 7.

After browsing for about an hour, authorities said that the man attempted to leave the business with his hands full of merchandise, only to find the front entrance locked because it was almost closing time.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery happened earlier in December at a Rainbow clothing store in Lauderdale Lakes.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect became enraged and yelled for the stunned employees to open the door. He dropped the clothing that was in his hands and forcefully attempted to open the locked door.

The security footage captured the visibly irate shoplifter yelling at employees to open the doors and attempting to ram through and kick the doors open to no avail.

As one of the employees was about to unlock the door, authorities said the suspect realized he could unlock the bolt himself.

Before he left, he aggressively shoved one of the employees to the ground, then picked up a pile of clothing from a nearby clothing rack and darted out.

The suspect rushed into a red truck that was waiting outside and disappeared into the night before the employees could call local police.

If you have information about what happened, contact the sheriff’s office at 954-321-4233 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. Tips can also be given anonymously at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial TIPS (8477).

The sheriff's office said the shoplifter stole nearly $200 in merchandise. Authorities released surveillance video of the incident in hopes of identifying the suspect.

