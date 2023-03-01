Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) shareholders have earned a 42% CAGR over the last five years

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. To wit, the Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) share price has soared 425% over five years. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. Unfortunately, though, the stock has dropped 3.0% over a week. However, this might be related to the overall market decline of 1.2% in a week.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Impax Asset Management Group

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Impax Asset Management Group managed to grow its earnings per share at 48% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 39% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Impax Asset Management Group the TSR over the last 5 years was 488%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Investors in Impax Asset Management Group had a tough year, with a total loss of 11% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 5.7%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 42%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Impax Asset Management Group you should know about.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Klaytn Blockchain Will Focus on Increasing KLAY Token Demand in 2023

    Klaytn intends to establish KLAY as a deflationary asset and provide more tools for developers intending to launch products on the network.

  • Solana Will Improve Network Upgrades to Improve Stability

    A Solana cofounder said last week's 1.14 network update has raised concerns about maintaining stability during major updates.

  • In Egypt, government and poor struggle with troubled economy

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine, now in its second year, has pushed up food and energy prices worldwide, adding another layer to Egypt’s economic crisis. Hany Hassan has found himself struggling to feed his four school-age children. Annual inflation reached 26.5% in January, the highest in five years, with food prices in urban areas soaring 48%, according to official figures.

  • Crypto Options Exchange Deribit to Offer Bitcoin Volatility Futures

    Futures tied to Deribit's bitcoin volatility index, DVOL, will go live at the end of March.

  • 2023 NFL draft: Chattanooga OL McClendon Curtis confirms interest from Chargers

    Chattanooga offensive lineman McClendon Curtis revealed that the Chargers "always" sent scouts his way.

  • House prices see biggest annual fall in over 10 years

    House prices fell 1.1% in the year to February, the worst performance since 2012 outside the pandemic.

  • Australia Knocks Back China-Linked Investment in Rare Earths

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia has quietly blocked a bid by a Chinese-linked company to increase its ownership in rare earths supplier Northern Minerals Ltd., one of the first tests of warmer diplomatic ties between Canberra and Beijing.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Apple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysNigeria

  • Ghislaine Maxwell files appeal to overturn sex trafficking convictions citing 'several errors' during trial

    Ghislaine Maxwell's attorneys filed an appeal Tuesday asking that her federal sex trafficking convictions be overturned because of errors made by the government and during the trial.

  • A $13 Billion Challenge Awaits Nigeria’s Newly Elected President

    (Bloomberg) -- Bola Tinubu won’t have much time to celebrate his victory in Nigeria’s presidential election.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Apple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeAfrica’s biggest economy is facing a deepening fiscal crisis, acute short

  • Teen convicted of setting man on fire

    Adriel Riley was 14 in 2021 when he and another teen soaked a man with flammable fluid and lit him on fire.

  • Here’s Why ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy Exited Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The strategy outperformed the Russell 2000 Index in the fourth quarter. The strategy gained in eight of the eleven sectors it was invested in the quarter on an absolute basis. […]

  • Crime turned Portland into a ‘hollowed out shell.’ Its neighbors are trying to keep it from happening to them

    Crime looks to be leveling off in Oregon's three main counties, but it's a different story within Portland city limits. Local leaders weigh in on what's working.

  • Is NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) a High-Growth Stock?

    Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Opportunity Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund declined 4.54% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 2.31% return for the Russell 3000 Growth Index and a 7.56% return for the S&P 500 Index. For […]

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After the year’s early rally appeared to hit a brick wall in recent times, the markets seem uncertain which direction to take next, making the seesawing conditions not easy for investors to navigate. Against such a backdrop, maybe the best solution for investors is to follow in the footsteps of legendary Wall Street names - ones like Israel Englander. The Millennium Management Chairman and CEO founded the hedge fund in 1989 with $35 million and now the firm is an almost $53 billion going concern

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia

    Nvidia is a great company, with diverse products, and a very promising future, but the valuation has gotten completely out of hand.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Top-tier products and industry tailwinds could help these stocks quadruple (or more) by the end of the decade.

  • 3 ETFs That Pay Massive Monthly Dividends

    What’s better than getting a quarterly dividend from your favorite stock? How about getting dividends on a monthly basis from ETFs? That’s exactly what investors can do with these three ETFs, including two popular newer ETFs. Not only do these ETFs pay a dividend every month, but they also feature double-digit dividend yields. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF pays out a dividend every month and yields an extraordinary 11.5% on a trailing b

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    With signs suggesting inflation is finally being tamed, 2023 opened with hope the Fed will take a less aggressive stance in its efforts to tame it and will start cutting interest rates. However, don’t get too hopeful that is about to actually happen this year, says Lotfi Karoui, Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist. "No pivot. Certainly no cuts in 2023," Karoui recently said, claiming the earliest the Fed will consider lowering rates could be in the first or second quarter of 2024. It’s not al