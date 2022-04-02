IMPD: Woman dies after overnight shooting and car crash

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional information.

A woman is dead after an overnight shooting and car crash early Saturday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officer William Young, a spokesperson for the department, said in a news release that officers responded to a report of a person shot inside of JD's Pub & Grill in the 6900 block of Eagle Highlands Way, near Eagle Creek Parkway, on the west side of the city.

The responding officers, however, did not locate the shooting victim. Dispatch and officers were told the person who was shot was being driven to a hospital by another individual, IMPD said.

Shortly thereafter, officers and Indiana State Police received information that the vehicle the shooting victim was in had been involved in a car crash on Interstate-65 southbound at mile marker 116.5

"Medics arrived and transported that individual to an area hospital where that individual was pronounced deceased," Young said.

It's unclear if the woman's death resulted from the gunshot wound or the crash.

There will be an autopsy to determine the actual cause of death, Young said.

The shooting, crash and woman's death are still under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Shooting victim also involved in car crash