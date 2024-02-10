IMPD: 1 killed in north side shooting, person detained

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a person killed in a shooting near Castleton on Indy’s north side Saturday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 1 a.m., officers were called to the 9400 block of Thornapple Lane on the report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. They were taken to an area hospital in critical condition. They were later pronounced deceased, according to police.

Police say one person was detained on scene, however their involvement is unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

