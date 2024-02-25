IMPD: 1 killed in shooting on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed Sunday morning on Indy’s northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 2 a.m., officers responded to the The Residence at White River Apartments in the 3800 block of Gable Lane Drive on the report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

This marks the second deadly shooting at the same apartment complex in a matter of days. The most recent occurred on February 21st when officers found a maroon car crashed into a van. A deceased man was found next to the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

