IMPD: 1 person dead in fatal shooting Sunday on Indianapolis east side

A man is dead after a shooting Sunday on the city's east side.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police responded to the 10100 block of John Marshall Drive North for a report of a person shot, according to an IMPD news release. The location is an apartment complex.

Officers arrived and found an unresponsive man, suffering from a gunshot wound, on the ground in the parking lot and rendered medical aid until the paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead after shortly after arriving.

The man's identity will be released once next of kin are notified. The shooting, which police believe occurred outside, is still under investigation, according to the news release.

IMPD is requesting that anyone with information on the fatal shooting contact police Detective Larry Craciunoiu at the IMPD Homicide Hotline (317-327-3475), or via email at Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be reported via Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or TIPS.

This story will be updated.

